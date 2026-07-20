Mel C reportedly tied the knot to Chris Dingwall over the weekend, but one Spice Girl missed the “perfect” ceremony.

The singer, 52, known by her Spice Girls moniker Sporty Spice, had not announced an engagement prior to the alleged nuptials. Still, reports said she and Chris had wed in the countryside.

Now, Mel has spoken out and confirmed that she did in fact have her big day over the weekend!

She also explained how Victoria played a special role without being present.

Mel C has reportedly tied the knot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mel C ‘marries boyfriend’ Chris

On Saturday (18 July), Mel C tied the knot with Chris Dingwall at The Country House in Castle Carrock, Cumbria.

Guests described the ceremony as “perfect”. What’s more, her 17-year-old daughter Scarlett was apparently her bridesmaid.

“Mel swore she would never get married, so having a big do wasn’t really for her,” a source told MailOnline. They added: “It is the perfect venue for them, totally out of the way but in the most beautiful place.”

Victoria may not be at the wedding (Credit: John Salangsang / Shutterstock)

Victoria ‘misses Mel C’s wedding’

Mel’s Spice Girl bandmates Mel B, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton were all spotted arriving at the location. As for Victoria, although invited, she was unable to make an appearance as she was in the US with husband David for the World Cup.

According to the publication though, Victoria still played a big part in Mel’s wedding day as she supposedly designed her dress as a gift.

A source claimed: “Victoria would have loved to have been there if she could. It was her great pleasure to make the dress for Mel.”

ED! contacted Mel and Victoria’s representatives when the speculation arose.

Newlywed Mel C speaks out

Now, the Monday after all the romance and fun, Mel has confirmed she is married to her partner Chris.

She also opened up about her very special gown… lent to her by none other than Victoria Beckham herself.

Mel told Vogue: “Victoria’s dress was my something borrowed. It was very special, having her there.”

She went on to explain the reason why she chose a VB dress: “I’m not really a girly girl. Victoria’s clothes are really feminine in a way that feels comfortable and very me.”

Victoria also explained to Vogue how Mel’s beautiful wedding dress came about.

Posh said: “When I asked what she was wearing, she mentioned she had actually ordered one of my dresses but that it didn’t quite fit, and she didn’t have time to get it altered before leaving.”

Victoria, like the stars perfectly aligned, actually had the same dress in her wardrobe, so she gave it to Mel to wear on her big day. How wonderful!

Mel is said to be getting married this weekend (Credit: Cover Images)

Mel’s romance with Chris

Mel went public with Australian model and writer Chris in 2024. That followed months of speculation about their romance after they reportedly matched on celebrity dating app Raya.

Before Chris, Mel had a seven-year relationship with her former manager, Joe Marshall. That relationship ended in 2015.

She is also mum to daughter Scarlett, 17. Scarlett’s father is her former partner Thomas Starr.

Mel has also spoken warmly about Chris in recent interviews. In January, she told The Times: “It’s something I didn’t think would be part of my story, but I’m so happy with Chris. Maybe it is something that will be in my life.”

She later linked her new romance to her music. Speaking about her album Sweat in May, she said: “Not long into making the record, I met somebody new, I fell in love, and so I ended up having this wonderful arc of emotions throughout the album – of heartbreak and then that excitement of a new relationship.”

She sounded just as smitten in another interview. Mel told the Telegraph: “He’s very laid-back. He’s loads of fun…we work out together. We have very similar personalities and lifestyles.”

Read more: David Beckham fights back tears in Victoria Beckham’s arms after World Cup heartbreak

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