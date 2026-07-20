Bob Harris has told his fans that he misses BBC Radio 2 while his cancer treatment continues.

As reported by The Sun, the 80-year-old shared a smiling photo with his two cats to Instagram. He reflected on how life has changed since he stepped back from radio.

He wrote: “It’s impossible for me to even begin to explain how much I am missing BBC Radio 2, going on air and creating programmes for you.”

He added: “I miss my friends, I miss the studios and more than anything, I miss my listeners.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bob Harris OBE (@whisperingbob)

Bob Harris’ cancer update reveals what he values most

Bob said stepping back gave him a new perspective. After years of constant work, he said he has rediscovered “something very special” in his life – time.

He wrote: “Time to spend with my wonderful family and lovely friends.”

He also spoke about having “time to be creative and explore new ideas”. He added that he now has “time to just sit in the garden with my cats… a time to reflect how fortunate and blessed I am to be still here to enjoy it all”.

That message carried a hopeful tone. Bob made clear that slower days now matter more.

He also reassured fans about his health. He said treatment is progressing well, even if his energy has changed.

He wrote: “I am having to accept that I am a slightly different version of myself now. I don’t have the stamina of before.”

However, he added: “But my cancer treatment is going well, my belief in positive thinking has been reinforced and I am embracing this opportunity to let time slow down.”

He also teased future plans. He told fans: “And, as I posted a couple of days ago, Team Bob is working on an amazing project for later this year!”

He signed off with: “This is a very special moment to appreciate life and the love that surrounds me. Thank you for the days.”

Bob supported by fans

His fans offered support, as one person wrote: “The most important thing is your health, and it’s wonderful to see your Insta posts with you looking better and stronger every day.”

Another said: “Wishing you the strength and good health to keep fighting this thing called cancer.”

Someone else added: “Love everything you’ve brought us over so many years, Bob; now it’s time to make every second count for yourself and your loved ones.”

Bob Harris has shared an update with his fans (Credit: Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock)

What led to Bob Harris’ cancer message?

In April, Bob told his fans that his prostate cancer had spread to his spine.

At the time, he said: “Several scans later, we discovered that my prostate cancer has got into my upper spine… really frightening news.”

He then began radiotherapy and spent two weeks in hospital. After that, he returned home and told fans he was on “the pathway to recovery” and feeling stronger each day.

In June, Bob confirmed that he was stepping away from his BBC Radio 2 roles because of his health. He has fronted The Radio 2 Country Show for years.

Many viewers also know him from BBC Two music programme The Old Grey Whistle Test in the 1970s.

Bob Harris career highlights Bob Harris is a veteran broadcaster known for a long career in radio and music television.

He has presented The Radio 2 Country Show on BBC Radio 2.

He is also widely known for presenting BBC Two music programme The Old Grey Whistle Test in the 1970s.

His broadcasting career made him a familiar voice to radio listeners and music audiences over several decades.

Explaining his decision, he said: “I am so sorry that my health issues are forcing me to step down, but I realise that I must concentrate on getting myself well again.”

He added: “This has been one of the hardest decisions of my life, but I would never want to be doing programmes knowing that I am unable to give you 100%.”

Bob first received a prostate cancer diagnosis in 2007. He also suffered a serious heart scare in 2019 after a tear to his aorta forced him off air.

For now, this latest update will reassure Bob’s fans that his treatment is moving in the right direction, and he remains focused on recovery.

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