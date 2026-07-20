Serena steals Kim’s USB as Emmerdale fans share 3 theories about her motives

Emmerdale served up another mystery tonight (Monday, July 20) as Serena Sugden was revealed to be the one who stole an important USB from Kim Tate at Home Farm.

Ross was determined to find out who had targeted Kim, with Moira, Aaron and Robert all coming under suspicion. However, he was completely unaware that Serena was the real culprit.

Somebody broke into Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Home Farm break-in sparks suspicion in Emmerdale

Kim Tate was furious after revealing that someone had broken into Home Farm. Waking to find an intruder in the house, she grabbed a gun and demanded they show themselves.

Lamenting the days when Graham kept Home Farm’s security in check, Kim instructed Ross to take charge of tightening security following the break-in.

With no CCTV footage and no clear idea who had been responsible, Kim handed Ross a list of suspects and told him to question every one of them.

His first stop was Moira, with Kim convinced she might be getting revenge over the farm wars. Ross urged his aunt to tell the truth if she was involved, but Moira insisted she had nothing to do with it.

She also defended the rest of the Dingles, pointing out that if one of them had broken in, they would’ve stolen something valuable.

Ross later confronted Robert and Aaron, where Serena happened to be visiting. Warning them to stop causing trouble for the Tates, Ross was quickly shut down by Serena, who insisted she trusted Robert and Aaron with her life and didn’t believe either of them would steal from Kim.

Serena was the true culprit (Credit: ITV)

Serena was secretly behind Kim Tate’s stolen USB

Serena urged Ross to stop accusing Robert and Aaron without any proof.

Back at the farm, she then tried to repair her relationship with the couple by finally explaining the truth about her connection to John.

She revealed that John had turned up at her place while he was on the run. At first she hadn’t thought much of the visit, but after seeing him on the news, he disappeared. Not long afterwards, his death was confirmed, leaving Serena struggling to come to terms with his betrayal.

Meanwhile, Kim told Ross that an important USB stick had been taken during the break-in and warned him he’d better sort it out before she sacked him.

What Ross didn’t realise was that Serena already had the USB in her possession and was looking through the files.

But what exactly was she searching for? Following the episode, viewers took to social media to share their biggest theories about Serena’s real motive.

Serena USB theories

1. She’s working for someone connected to the Tates

One popular theory is that Serena has a secret link to the Tate family and is searching for specific information.

Some fans have even wondered whether Jamie Tate could somehow be involved.

One person on X commented: “I knew it was her. What’s she up to now? Is she working for someone related to the Tates?”

She’s certainly searching those files for something, but what?

2. She wants proof over John’s death

Another theory suggests Serena is looking for CCTV footage linked to Victoria killing John. Even though the footage was wiped, some viewers believe Serena is still loyal to John and wants Robert and Victoria to face justice.

One fan predicted: “I guessed it was most likely her… if she’s there to get evidence to send Robert and Vic to prison for the murder then that’s a big betrayal. Also Vic being a single mum, Harry will have to live with Aaron. Or, is she trying to get the farm back?”

3. She’s trying to bring the Tates down

A final theory is that Serena is actually trying to help Robert and Aaron and is secretly on their side.

With the farm still needing repairs and replacement equipment, some fans think Serena could be hunting for damaging information on the Tates to use as leverage and help her family.

One viewer suggested: “Aaron gave her an ultimatum, let them down again and she’s gone. Robert made a point of saying last week that Joe isn’t paying to repair farm equipment and she knows she needs to get back in their good books. The two could be related and she’s looking for something on the Tates.”

Whether any of those theories are right remains to be seen, but Serena’s shocking theft has certainly left viewers asking plenty of questions.

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Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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