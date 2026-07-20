Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Jodie’s trinket box causes a Platt interrogation

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal the Platts are left searching for answers after discovering Jodie’s mysterious trinket box, while Cassie’s attempt to expose Ross takes a dangerous turn.

Elsewhere on the cobbles, relationships are tested, new tensions emerge and several residents face difficult decisions.

Here’s everything happening in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Ollie’s surprise betrayal in Coronation Street spoilers

Ollie begins his new job at Speed Daal, leaving Ben stunned when he spots him working in the kitchen for the rival business.

2. Sam finds support from Idris

Leanne worries about making the right choices for Sam after his hospital return, especially when he discovers she has a new boyfriend.

She takes him to meet Idris at Speed Daal, where Sam opens up about what he has been through and finds some comfort when Idris shares his own experiences.

3. Idris takes on Adam

Idris clashes with Adam after finding out he is representing Abi in her case against him.

While Alya tries to avoid getting caught in the middle, Idris decides to take matters into his own hands and offers Brody money to scare Adam.

Meanwhile, Abi is left unsure whether accepting Idris’s offer is the right thing to do.

4. David and Maria clash over Sarah

Maria wakes up with a hangover, and Gary encourages her to take the day off so they can spend some time together.

But when David accuses her of skiving, Maria stands up for Gary and insists Sarah is exactly where she belongs before walking away.

5. Harper’s party leaves the family with questions

Shona confronts Jodie after discovering she was behind Sarah’s attack, while the family searches for clues hidden inside her missing trinket box.

Lily eventually discovers it tucked away under the sofa.

Meanwhile, David and Shona bring Harper home to a surprise welcome party. However, everyone is shocked when Jodie arrives, reveals she has reported the assault and asks to move back in.

6. Jodie tries to prove herself as doubts remain

David and Shona question Jodie about what is inside the trinket box as they desperately try to find answers.

Later, Jodie continues attempting to gain Lily’s trust and steps in when she notices Harry being bullied, taking a photo of those responsible before they escape.

But Jodie’s actions take another turn when she secretly creates an online forum post pretending to be Shona and sharing a fake story about becoming a first-time mum after a traumatic birth.

7. Cassie’s revenge plan spirals out of control

Cassie continues trying to expose Ross, setting up an online page to gather complaints from his former partners in the hope of proving he is not the person Tyrone believes him to be. Steve urges her to stop, but Cassie refuses to back down.

After finding Ross’s ex Alison, Cassie takes her to the Rovers, where she makes shocking claims about his past. However, when Ross reveals he has accepted a job at Highfield Prison and plans to remain in Weatherfield, Cassie fears she has failed.

As Ross settles back into family life, Cassie struggles watching everyone praise him and decides she has to act. When she discovers Ross needs to take a drug test for his new job, she comes up with a dangerous plan to sabotage him by secretly putting tablets into his drink.

Her actions soon come back to haunt her when Steve finds the empty packet. Cassie is left facing the consequences as Steve ends their relationship and Tyrone throws her out.

8. Debbie decides to quit alcohol in Coronation Street spoilers

Sally plans a garden party with Tim, and newly returned Debbie joins in with the celebrations.

As Bernie, Christina, Fiz and Mary enjoy pizza, cocktails and the hot tub, Debbie drinks too much and fails to recognise Tim when he approaches.

After accusing him of ‘perving’ on them, Mary reminds her who he is, leaving Debbie embarrassed and determined to give up alcohol completely.

9. Betsy changes her future plans

Carla worries about Sarah’s struggles and Harry trying to cope without her, leaving Lisa concerned.

Meanwhile, Roy continues supporting Betsy during her hospital recovery. Despite being told she can return home, Betsy admits she feels nervous.

Once back home, Betsy faces the reality of her new circumstances and tells Lisa she will not be returning to fashion college.

10. Nina suspects Sienna in Coronation Street spoilers

Asha gets ready for her first date with Sienna, with Nina offering encouragement beforehand. The pair return home happy, but Sienna’s sudden departure after receiving a phone call leaves Asha and her friends confused.

Although Sienna later apologises for leaving early, Nina remains unsure about her explanation. When Nina discovers Asha in bed with Sienna and notices her wage packet is missing, she fears Sienna may have stolen it.

Sienna is furious at the accusation, storms out and accuses Nina of being a jealous ex.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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