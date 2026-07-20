Coronation Street spoilers confirm prison twist after Sarah is arrested for Theo’s murder

Coronation Street fans watched Sarah Platt’s world fall apart in dramatic scenes tonight (Monday, July 20), as she was arrested by Lisa Swain and her team in front of Harry, David and Bethany.

Kit Green had headed to the station hoping he could help Sarah remove any further evidence linking her to Theo’s murder, but his attempt ended in failure.

It wasn’t long before Sarah was driven away in a police car, leaving the Street stunned as news of her arrest quickly spread.

Kit tried to help Sarah (Credit: ITV)

Kit Green’s desperate attempt to help Sarah in Coronation Street

Kit Green was convinced Gary Windass was about to be charged with Theo’s murder after hearing from his colleagues that police were closing in on their main suspect.

He later told Sarah that Gary would not be attending Jake’s school awards ceremony that evening. Fiz overheard the conversation and wasted no time telling Maria what she had heard.

Maria then warned Gary that the police were after him and urged him to get a good lawyer.

However, Sarah soon realised she may not have escaped trouble herself. She remembered that police had taken the clothes she wore on the night of Theo’s murder away for forensic testing, hoping they could help identify her attacker.

When Kit arrived at work, he attempted to keep his cool while questioning a colleague about the item of clothing he had been asked to check.

He wanted to know whether it had already been sent to the lab.

After getting the information he needed, Kit immediately called Sarah to warn her, but she failed to answer the phone.

Sarah was arrested (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Swain arrests Sarah in Coronation Street

Sarah later left work feeling suddenly ‘sick’ and returned to the flat, where she was met by Bethany, David and Harry.

The family wanted her to record a birthday message for Audrey. But as David encouraged everyone to smile for the occasion, police officers arrived and arrested Sarah for Theo’s murder.

Harry, Bethany and David were left horrified as they watched Sarah being taken away in the police car, while the news quickly travelled around the Street.

Gary broke down in tears as he attended Jake’s ceremony while thinking about Sarah.

Sarah later called Kit from her prison cell.

Kit continued to act as though Sarah was innocent, reassuring her that she would be released soon. However, with Sarah being questioned by Lisa and choosing to give a “no comment” statement, the situation was looking increasingly serious.

Kit also remained unaware that his own colleagues were beginning to suspect he had helped Sarah cover up the murder.

But will he be able to save both himself and Sarah?

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Sarah’s prison drama

Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week reveal that Sarah struggles to adjust to life behind bars.

Maria is left shocked as the truth begins to come out. After discovering Gary has not been completely honest with her, she becomes determined to uncover what he has been hiding and demands answers.

Refusing to leave things unresolved, Maria takes action and visits Sarah in prison.

With emotions running high, she pushes Sarah to reveal what really happened to Theo. Maria wants to understand the full story and believes the truth needs to come out, whatever the consequences.

As Sarah faces difficult questions about Theo’s disappearance, Maria makes it clear she will not stop searching for answers.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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