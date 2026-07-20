Piers Morgan made a surprise return to GMB on Monday, reuniting live on air with former co-host Susanna Reid.

As reported by the Mirror, it didn’t take long for the pair to slip back into their familiar dynamic. Their playful exchange quickly caught viewers’ attention, with plenty of fans sharing the same verdict after seeing Piers back on the ITV breakfast show.

Piers Morgan reunited with Susanna Reid as he returned to GMB on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan makes GMB return

Susanna was presenting Good Morning Britain alongside Ed Balls when Piers joined the conversation. The trio were discussing Andy Burnham’s appointment as prime minister when Piers interrupted with a cheerful: “Hello, by the way!”

Ed laughed that there wasn’t time for small talk because the programme had a major interview to get through.

Piers replied: “I know you have, but at least say, ‘Lovely to see you back,'” before Susanna stood up to give him a hug. Ed then joined in and embraced him too.

Smiling, Susanna told him: “Nice to see you. Now, we’re in a completely different building, I can break my hug omertà,” prompting Piers to joke: “[Now] you don’t have the PTSD!”

She then quipped: “Now that bromance is over, or the romance is over,” before steering the conversation back to politics. The light-hearted exchange showed the trio quickly settling back into familiar territory.

Some fans want Piers back on the GMB sofa permanently… (Credit: ITV)

Piers Morgan’s GMB return gets viewers talking

As the discussion continued, Susanna and Piers found themselves unexpectedly agreeing on politics, something that surprised them both.

Susanna asked: “How come we agree? This is weird.”

Piers responded: “This is very unsettling.”

She then joked: “Is this what happens when you have a break?”

Reflecting on their years working together, Piers said: “I think in most relationships, you have a few years off after a very intense marriage, [which] is what we had. And then after time, all the little annoying things, like the way you used to chew your pen, all that stuff, it all just fades away and we remember the good times.”

After the programme, Susanna shared her thoughts on Instagram. She wrote: “WE WERE ON A BREAK! An ex came into the studio and met up with the current – and it wasn’t awkward! Always lovely to see you @piersmorgan.

“I know that on TV we have had our rows, and there’s a lot of panto involved on screen but behind the scenes we remain good friends and who better to speak to this morning about a new PM, President Trump and football. And we were in the unusual position of AGREEING on a General Election. Sometimes all you need is a break…! Thanks for watching @gmb and for being always a good sport @edballs.”

A clip of the reunion was later shared across GMB’s social media pages, where viewers were quick to react.

One fan commented: “We need to start a petition… Come back Piers. Loved watching when he was on.”

Another wrote: “Come back Piers… was great to see you.”

Read more: Piers Morgan reignites feud with GMB co-star Alex Beresford: ‘I would cross continents to avoid him’

A third added: “Absolutely loved him on GMB, he needs to be back!!!”

Piers left GMB in March 2021 after saying he did not believe claims made by Meghan Markle during her interview with Oprah Winfrey.

At the time, he clashed with weatherman Alex Beresford live on air. The intense debate resulted in Piers walking off set.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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