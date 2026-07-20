Nigella Lawson, 66, joined Paul Hollywood earlier this year after Prue Leith left the tent. However, according to claims published by the Daily Mail, the new judging line-up has not instantly settled in.

One alleged insider claimed Paul, 60, and Nigella “aren’t really getting on too well” behind the scenes.

Paul Hollywood and Nigella Lawson ‘not getting on’ claims

The reported friction is said to centre partly on the way Paul arrives for filming.

Paul has apparently been travelling from his home in Kent to the Bake Off set – a 120-mile commute – by helicopter.

Other members of the team, including Nigella, are reportedly arriving by car.

Nigella reportedly find Paul’s entrance “all rather cringe”. The source also suggested the helicopter is seen by Paul as a status symbol.

For Bake Off viewers, the suggestion of awkwardness between the judges adds an extra talking point while production continues. Paul has judged alongside Mary Berry and Prue in previous years, while Nigella arrives with a well-known TV style of her own.

Nigella is a new face in the GBBO tent! (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Paul Hollywood is reportedly ‘put out’ by new Bake Off dynamic with Nigella Lawson

Paul is also alleged to be uncomfortable with the change in the judging set-up. The Mail’s source claimed he had enjoyed the previous dynamic with Prue Leith, and before that Dame Mary Berry, suggesting he was used to being the dominant personality in the tent.

Before Prue, Paul judged alongside Dame Mary Berry, who departed the show in 2016.

Mary later told Radio Times that she and Paul did not always see things the same way. She said: “Paul and I had our differences about what was important to us but he is a brilliant bread-maker and I admired him a lot.”

Nigella’s arrival brings another major food personality into the mix. She is known for her playful TV delivery and memorable turns of phrase, and the report claims she has already been delivering some standout lines during filming.

That sort of presence could make for a very different Bake Off judging partnership, if the reports about tension are accurate.

The Great British Bake Off is set to return to Channel 4 this September.

Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.

So, what do you think? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts.