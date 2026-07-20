Tom Stoltman is heading into the Gladiators arena as the BBC show’s newest recruit, with the World’s Strongest Man champion ready to put contenders through their paces.

The Scottish powerhouse joins the hit series after Giant’s surprise departure, and fans are already eager to see what he brings to the competition.

Known as The Albatross thanks to his huge wingspan and record breaking Atlas Stones performances, the 6ft 8in strongman is no stranger to making an impression.

World’s Strongest Man star Tom Stoltman has joined Gladiators (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Tom will line up alongside the rest of the Gladiators when production begins on series 4 at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield.

Tom Stoltman announced as new Gladiator

Today, Tom has spoken of his excitement after landing a place in the Gladiators line up.

He said: “This is a dream opportunity and I’m incredibly proud to become a Gladiator. I’ve spent my whole life pushing myself to see what I can achieve, and joining this incredible show is the next challenge.

“I’m excited to bring my strength, determination and personality to the arena but, most importantly, I want people watching to feel inspired to believe in themeselves and take on their own challenges.”

Tom will also feature in the next Gladiators Celebrity Special.

Four celebrity contestants will once again enter the arena to tackle classic events including Duel, Hang Tough and The Eliminator. They will also take on newer challenges Everest, Destruction and Suspension Bridge.

Bradley and Barney Walsh will return to host both the main series and the Celebrity Special.

Gladiators’ Giant – aka James Bigg – quit the show earlier this year (Credit: BBC)

What is Tom Stoltman’s Gladiator name?

Tom, who comes from Invergordon in the Scottish Highlands, has won the World’s Strongest Man title three times. He claimed the crown in 2021, 2022 and 2024. He has also won Britain’s Strongest Man on multiple occasions.

Away from competition, Tom has spoken openly about being diagnosed with autism at the age of five and how sport helped shape his life.

His Gladiator name and costume are still under wraps, with the BBC keeping the details a secret for now.

Producers have promised the new series will push both contenders and Gladiators harder than ever.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: “Since Gladiators burst back onto screens, it’s been amazing to see families across the UK rally behind the contenders and champion our phenomenal Gladiators as the true stars of Saturday nights.

“With a brand new series confirmed and another Celebrity Special on the way, audiences can look forward to even more colossal clashes.”

The Gladiators Celebrity Special is expected to air this Christmas, with series 4 following at the beginning of January 2027.

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