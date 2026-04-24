‘It wasn’t a decision I made’: Gladiators fans devastated as Giant quits show with cryptic statement

Gladiators has been rocked by a surprise exit, with fan favourite Giant confirming he has quit the BBC hit after three series.

The star, whose real name is Jamie Bigg, shared the news in a candid statement, claiming the decision was not entirely his own.

The professional bodybuilder and former firefighter described his time on the show as a ‘huge honour’, but has hinted at behind the scenes issues that led to his departure.

Gladiators star Giant – aka Jamie Bigg – has quit the show (Credit: BBC)

Jamie, who stands at 6ft 5in and weighs 20 stone, said he was faced with a situation that did not sit right with him.

Gladiator Giant quits the BBC show

Giant, 40, broke the news on Instagram, sharing photos from his time in the arena.

He made it clear he is leaving while staying true to his principles.

“I want to tell you all that I won’t be coming back for season 4 of the TV show,” he said.

“Being a Gladiator has been one of the greatest honours of my life. Stepping into that arena, hearing the crowd, representing strength, resilience and being a role model… that’s something I’ll carry with me forever.

“What I do want to make clear is this wasn’t a decision I made to step away. I was faced with a choice that didn’t align with my values.

“And if you know me, you know this… I stand by my people and I stand by what I believe in. That’s what being a role model means to me.”

He added: “I’m proud of everything I gave to the show and grateful for every single person who supported me along the way.

“This isn’t the end. It’s just the beginning. Stay strong. Stand tall.”

Gladiators fans react to Giant’s shock exit

Fans and fellow Gladiators stars were quick to respond after the announcement.

Co-star Zac George, known as Steel, wrote: “Always the biggest [red heart emoji].”

Viewers also shared their disappointment at the news.

Giant will not return for the fourth series in 2027 (Credit: BBC)

One mum wrote: “Oh no I’m so sad to hear this. My children and I love watching you and it won’t be the same without Giant but we wish you the best of luck in whatever you do next! Well done for being you and standing up for what you believe in.”

Another said: “Nooo, there will be no other Giant like you. All the best for the future.”

A third added: “You will be missed Giant. You are my favourite. You have inspired me and so many people. Thank you.”

Someone else wrote: “It won’t be the same without, but I have so much respect for you for sticking to your values. That is definitely the sign of a true role model. I know you’ll be amazing at whatever you take on next.”

The BBC confirms Giant has left Gladiators

ED! contacted the BBC for comment.

A Gladiators spokesperson said: “After three formidable series, Giant is leaving Gladiators. We’d like to thank him for everything he has contributed to the show and wish him well for the future.”

Giant’s official Gladiators Instagram account has shared a message. It said: “After an incredible run, Giant’s journey on Gladiators has come to an end, but what an adventure it has been.

“As well as being a towering force when battling contenders, Giant has always inspired confidence and kindness in others, a winning combination proving he is a true giant, not just in strength, but also in spirit.

“Thank you Giant.”

We’re gutted by this news!

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