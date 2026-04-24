I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026’s live final explained as fans are still confused over when the series was filmed

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 reaches its big finale tonight, and viewers finally have their say on who will be crowned winner.

But what time does it start, and how will the mix of live and pre recorded action play out?

Fans already know the Final Four after Scarlett Moffatt’s shock exit just before the last hurdle.

She narrowly missed out on the final following a tense trial involving coloured balls, leaving Adam Thomas, Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp and Craig Charles to fight it out.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa’s Final Four will go head to head in tonight’s live final (Credit: ITV)

Now, the all male line up will go head to head for the title of I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 Legend.

With the final split between footage filmed in South Africa and a live show in London, here is how it all comes together.

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 final: How to vote for the winner

Voting opened at the end of last night’s episode, meaning you can now pick your winner.

You can vote using the official app or via ITV’s Vote website. Phone voting is no longer available.

Each viewer gets five free votes, which can all go to one campmate or be shared between Adam, Mo, Harry and Craig.

Voting closes at 7.15pm tonight, Friday April 24, 2026. It will reopen later in the evening when the final four becomes three.

If you are wondering how this works with scenes filmed months ago, do not worry, it is more straightforward than it sounds.

How will the I’m A Celebrity South Africa Final work?

Ant and Dec will kick things off live from London, before the show switches to the final pre recorded scenes from South Africa.

In camp, the remaining celebrities face one last trial, aiming to win a full final meal. There are five stars available, each linked to a course, with the extra star offering a bonus treat.

Unlike previous years, this final challenge is not an eating trial for everyone. Instead, each celebrity takes on a different task.

Craig Charles is lowered into a tomb tonight as the Final Four do individual trials (Credit: Shutterstock/ ITV)

Mo faces a pit filled with snakes. Harry must use his tongue to release a star from boxes filled with critters above him.

Craig tackles a maze while lying face first in a tomb, also using his tongue. Adam, who has avoided eating trials so far, finally faces one with five challenging dishes.

As the final moments in camp play out, the show returns to London, where the celebrities are reunited with their fellow contestants.

The result of the first public vote is then revealed, sending one celebrity home and leaving the final three.

What time is the I’m A Celebrity live show?

The first part of the final airs from 7.30pm to 9pm, mainly featuring the South Africa footage.

It ends with the first live result in London, before voting reopens and viewers get another five votes.

Ant and Dec will be hosting the show tonight live from London (Credit: ITV)

There is then a break before the final resumes at 10pm, following The Neighbourhood with Graham Norton.

In the last part of the night, the second public vote result is revealed and the winner of I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 is crowned.

One thing is certain. This year’s winner will be male, but beyond that, it is still wide open.

Who will you be backing?

Read more: Who has left I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026? All the campmates who have been eliminated after Scarlett leaves

I’m A Celebrity South Africa 2026 Final airs from 7.30pm -9pm, then 10-10.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX on Friday April 24, 2026