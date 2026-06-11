Tess Daly and Vernon Kay appear to be keeping relations warm despite announcing their shock split last month. The former couple have still been seen spending time together, including festival outings and a reunion to mark their daughter’s 17th birthday.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay aim to keep things civil

Now, an insider has claimed Tess wants a quick divorce from her husband of 22 years in a bid to keep the process calm and respectful.

A source told Closer: “Tess has told Vernon she wants a quickie divorce to make sure that the drama of the process doesn’t get nasty. They both want to do everything to maintain their respect for one another and to avoid it turning into a slanging match with sky-high lawyer’s fees. The last thing Tess wants is to fall out.

“She knows third parties can change the dynamics and that lawyers can be damaging in divorce. Both are devoted to making this an utterly amicable divorce as they uncouple to become individuals. They know it will save them and their friendship in the long term.”

They split last month (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

The source continued: “Tess wants to salvage the good parts of their marriage. Ultimately that’s their goal – a healthy approach to divorcing.”

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay stayed together after past scandal

After marrying in 2003, Tess Daly and Vernon Kay became one of showbiz’s longest-running couples. They share two daughters, Phoebe, 21, and Amber, 17.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay relationship timeline Tess Daly and Vernon Kay were married in 2003 and went on to become one of British TV’s best-known couples. They share two daughters, Phoebe and Amber. Their relationship faced major public scrutiny in 2010 when Vernon apologised after messages to Rhian Sugden and other women came to light. The couple stayed together after the scandal and remained married for another 15 years. They confirmed their separation last month, but have still been seen together at family occasions and public outings, underlining reports that they want to keep things amicable.

Their marriage came under intense attention in 2010 when it emerged that Vernon had been sexting glamour model Rhian Sugden and other women. He later publicly apologised and said he had been “foolish and stupid”.

The pair moved past that scandal and remained together for another 15 years before confirming their separation. Since then, Tess, 57, and Vernon, 52, have continued to appear close, with both still living in the family home and wearing their wedding rings in public.

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay put family first

According to the insider, their daughters remain at the centre of every decision they make.

Reportedly the split was amicable (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

The source added that the couple have their “daughters to think of” and are focused on being the “best parents” that their “girls deserve”.

Tess and Vernon’s representatives have been contacted for comment.

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