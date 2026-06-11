Stacey Solomon gushes over ‘handsome’ son as he reveals ‘strange’ change to his appearance: ‘I look so different’

Stacey Solomon has been left swooning over her eldest son, Zachary, after he revealed his new look.

Stacey is a proud mum to Rex, Rose and Belle, whom she shares with husband Joe Swash. She is also a mum to teenagers Zachary and Leighton from previous relationships.

And this week, 18-year-old Zachary made a major change to his appearance and Stacey couldn’t stop complimenting him.

Zach had his braces off this week (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon shows off son’s new look

On Wednesday (June 10), Stacey took to her Instagram Story and revealed Zachary’s braces had officially been removed after two years.

Sitting next to Zachary, Stacey said: “Guess who’s got his braces off after two years?!”

She then quizzed him: “Does it feel weird? I remember getting my braces off and just being like,” before licking her teeth with her tongue.

Gushing over her son she said: “Oh Zach you look so handsome!” Zachary replied: “Stop doing that,” to which Stacey apologised.

Stacey captioned the adorable video: “So handsome [crying face emoji].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zach Solomon (@zachsolomon08)

‘What a handsome young man’

Zachary also posted pictures of himself showing off his brace-free smile to his own Instagram. He said in the caption: “After 2 long years. Finally got my braces off.

“Feel happier about smiling now. It feels soooooooooooooo strange though. And I feel like I look so different but not much has changed. Weird.” [Sic]

Zachary’s followers quickly flooded the comments section with compliments. One person said: “Very handsome man and look at that smile Zach! Your confidence is shining.”

Someone else wrote: “Lovely Zach congratulations. Looks lovely.”

A third chimed in: “I can’t believe what a handsome young man you have grown into!”

Zach is Stacey’s eldest son (Credit: BBC/Optomen Television/Elisabeth Hoff)

How old was Stacey when she had Zach?

Stacey Solomon was 17 when she fell pregnant with son Zach with her childhood sweetheart Dean Cox. Dean was a car worker and the pair met when she was studying performing arts at Havering College.

Although, it wasn’t too last, as the couple broke up before Stacey’s son Zachary was born, when she was 18.

The Loose Women star has opened up about the stigma that comes with being a young mum before. She told the panel on the ITV show back in 2018: “I always felt the stigma [more] of being a young mum and any of those doubts that me alone wasn’t enough for my child came from within rather than from anybody else.”

Stacey added: “I was more conscious of people thinking ‘look at that kid with a kid.’ I don’t even know if people knew if I was a single parent or not.”

Read more: Stacey Solomon furious as she issues defiant clap back over ‘bullying’ of her sister Jemma: ‘How dare you make her feel like that!’

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