Stacey Solomon furious as she issues defiant clap back over ‘bullying’ of her sister Jemma: ‘How dare you make her feel like that!’

Stacey Solomon has issued a furious clap back following a recent newspaper article about her sister Jemma.

Jemma, a former paediatric nurse, has shot to fame in recent years and boasts an impressive online following, like her sister. Just last week, the pair enjoyed abrand trip abroad.

However, this week, Stacey was left livid after a recent article came out about Jemma, claiming she was “desperate to be a full-time influencer”. And Stacey didn’t hold back as she responded to the claims…

Stacey and Jemma are super close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey Solomon slams reports of sister Jemma

On Wednesday (May 13) Stacey took to her Instagram and shared a video, hitting back at recent reports about her sister Jemma.

Stacey started the video by saying: “Some things lately have been said about my sister and this one really just [bleep] me off. Like [bleep] me off.”

How dare you make her feel like that.

Talking about a MailOnline article, Stacey explained: “The article really wasn’t about me, it was basically laying into my sister and being nasty and bullying her. And I mean even in the headline ‘the sister who lives in her shadow’…

“My sister’s a better woman than I’ll ever be. She is an incredible woman and I think how dare you make her feel like that.

“How dare you denounce her 11 years in the NHS as a paediatric nurse down to ‘she used to work as nurse, now she’s desperate to be a full-time influencer’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

‘She’s an amazing human

Stacey then went on to recall how much of a help Jemma has been to families as a nurse. She said: “I have people coming up to me in the street, still now, and they come up to me with tears in their eyes telling me how my sister was there for their children when they needed them and the parents, and how she made such an impact on their lives.

“She is incredible and she’s helped so many people. I’m so proud of her she’s an amazing human.”

Defending her sister, Stacey continued: “And you know what, good on her. Good on her if people like watching her online and enjoy following her life and she gets opportunities, like the one we’ve just had, good on her!”

“She didn’t see Christmases, Boxing Days, New Years, birthdays, anything for years. When you work in those industries it’s thankless you don’t get anything for it. You work in my industry, you get ridiculous amounts of things you don’t deserve.”

Stacey fumes ‘it’s just not okay’

Stacey went on: “You work as a paediatric nurse nurse you don’t get anything like that. It used to make me feel sick watching how hard she would work and what little she would get for it. It is ridiculous.

“Like what is your problem? She’s not trying to be me, she’s not in my shadow, I’m in her shadow. She’s done more for this world than me, how dare you!

“It’s just not okay. Why are you trying to drag a woman into the ground who worked in our services for 11 years?

“Just because she’s now spending more time with her children, and built a community online and she can make a life from that and have nice experiences. Why do you hate that for her?”

Stacey captioned the video: “A Message For My Sister. Sorry for the rant but I just love my sister to the end of the earth and something had to be I’m sorry jem.

“I know certain things will come hand in hand with being my sister but you deserve so much better! To the moon and back @jemma.solomon. I actually recorded this yesterday but jet lag got me before I could post it.”

Read more: Concerns for Stacey Solomon as she returns to Instagram a month after Joe Swash marriage strain rumours

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.