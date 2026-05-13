Susanna Reid sends GMB fans wild in daring sheer blouse and leather skirt

Susanna Reid left fans with their jaws on the floor after rocking a skintight leather skirt on GMB.

The beloved presenter is no stranger to sending fans wild thanks to her stunning on-screen looks. And on Wednesday (May 13) Susanna was back at it when she returned to front the programme alongside Ed Balls.

And it was her daring ensemble that got plenty of viewers feeling hot under the collar…

Susanna and Ed were back to host GMB (Credit: ITV)

Susanna Reid makes jaws drop on GMB

On Wednesday (May 13) GMB was back on screens with Susanna and Ed at the helm.

For the latest instalment, Susanna looked sensational in a sheer blouse adorned with polka dots. Underneath she rocked a tight brown vest.

As for her bottoms, Susanna slipped into a skintight leather skirt that showed off every inch of her fabulous figure.

Finishing off the look, Susanna wore a pair of nude heels. As for hair and makeup, she went for a full face of glam and had her lush locks in curls that bounced around her face.

Susanna looked incredible in the leather skirt (Credit: ITV)

Susanna ‘broke the internet’

As expected, fans went wild over Susanna’s daring look, with one person writing on X: “SUSANNA fabulous sheer blouse and leather skirt/trousers. A second penned: “Susanna showing a good bit of cleavage this morning.”

The compliments came pouring in over on Instagram too after Susanna uploaded a photo of her posing up a storm in the GMB studio. In the comments section, another fan gushed: “Nobody does it better Susanna.”

Someone else quipped: “You are so hot, gorgeous and sexy what a milf.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third chimed in: “Broke the internet. Elite level!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susanna Reid (@susannareid100)

‘I feel fantastic’

Gorgeous Susanna previously offered an insight into her diet and fitness, explaining that she “barely” does any exercise.

She told Woman & Home: “I barely do any exercise. It’s the one casualty of my current work-life balance. Like everyone, I can spend an hour on the sofa doom-scrolling, and if I got myself into gear, I could go to the gym for that hour. I just physically find it impossible. I don’t have the energy.”

In 2024 she also reflected on the changes in her weight and health since giving up alcohol.

“I prefer life alcohol-free. It’s tiring and the hangxiety got to me. I don’t feel like I can plough on after pints of Guinness the night before.

“It turned out that I was at the upper end of my BMI and, I have to admit, I’d been feeling a little heavy for a while. I’ve lost a stone and a half since then and I feel fantastic.”

Read more: Concerns for Katie Price after Susanna Reid’s baffling comments about her appearance on GMB today

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