Concerns for Katie Price after Susanna Reid’s baffling comments about her appearance on GMB today

GMB viewers were left concerned for Katie Price after show host Susanna Reid made some baffling comments about her appearance.

The model, 47, was on the show today (Tuesday, May 12), in what was intended to be a joint interview with her new husband, Lee Andrews. However, he failed to make an appearance, despite promoting the interview on Instagram yesterday (Monday, May 11).

Katie was on GMB today (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price sparks concern on GMB today

Today saw Katie appear on the show. The model was meant to be joined by her new husband for a joint interview; however, he pulled out at the last minute after allegedly missing his flight from Dubai, where he lives. Rumours have been abound for some time now that Lee has a travel ban and can’t leave Dubai.

Explaining to viewers, Susanna said: “Katie and her husband Lee were booked to appear and up until yesterday that was still the case.”

She then said how the GMB team contacted the Foreign Office yesterday to see if Lee had a travel ban. The Foreign Office responded saying: “We supported a British man who was detained in the UAE.”

Ed then asked Katie directly if Lee had been arrested. “No, I feel like they just said it to me in there [backstage] so I just said to Lee apparently a British man has been detained, can you confirm its not you?” and he’s done a voice note back and said it’s not him and sent laughing emojis,” Katie hit back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Susanna’s comment about Katie’s appearance

Later in the interview, Katie joked that she looked “knackered” because Harvey kept her up all night.

“You don’t look knackered, you look great,” Susanna said.

Later, Susanna said: “You are looking well. But I said I was worried about you.”

Last time Katie had been on the show, Susanna had expressed concern that the star was looking thin. Katie herself admitted she was concerned by her weight loss.

“You had publicly gone on the record to say that you yourself were worried about your weight…” Susanna said.

“Yes, I’ve actually put on weight!” Katie said. “Did you get an explanation from the doctors?” Susanna asked. Katie said that she was lacking in iron, but there was “no explanation for her weight loss”.

She then said that she’s going to start working with a personal trainer to help her put some muscle on.

Katie’s appearance came under scrutiny (Credit: ITV)

Susanna slammed by GMB viewers over Katie Price comment

Susanna came under fire from viewers, with some slamming her remark about Katie’s appearance.

“Katie Price is seriously unwell, why keep giving her a platform??” one said.

“Stop it, Susanna, she does not look well, and you are not helping her with this nonsense,” another fumed.

“Oh, Katie. I never know whether to feel sorry for her or not. It’s chaos,” a third wrote.

“Katie Price looks well, said absolutely nobody,” another said.

“Looking well? Be honest, Susanna,” a fifth added.

Read more: Katie Price reveals she’s gained weight as she shares picture of her scales: ‘Here you go, I’m healthy’

GMB airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

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