Katie Price flaunts heavily-tattooed body as she reunites with Lee Andrews in Dubai

Katie Price gave fans an eyeful of her inked body as she soaked up the sun in Dubai during her reunion with new husband Lee Andrews.

The Pricey tied the knot with businessman Lee back in January. The former glamour model wed Lee in Dubai having only met him for the first time the week before.

Since then, Katie has been going and back and forth from the UK to Dubai, where Lee – who is reportedly unable to leave the Middle East due to a travel ban – lives.

And recently, Katie was back in Dubai and has been keeping fans updated on her trip.

Lee Andrews became the fourth husband of Katie Price earlier this year (Credit: Instagram)

Katie Price shows off tattoos during reunion with Lee in Dubai

On Thursday (April 30), Katie took to her Facebook page and shared a stunning photo of herself soaking up the Dubai rays.

Not afraid to show some skin, the mum-of-five looked gorgeous in a grey crop top and hot pink printed mini shorts.

And, as she topped up her tan, Katie had her extensive tattoo collection on full display, including her stomach, thigh and leg tattoos.

Posing up a storm, Katie wore her signature black locks styled in a high ponytail and she accessorised with a pair of large dark sunglasses.

In the caption, Katie wrote: “Good Morning From Dubai! Everyone asking my sunglasses are less than £20 shop them here: www.JYY.London/collections/sunglasses heard the uk going to be warm too this weekend woooo.”

Katie trolled over photo

And it’s fair to say social media users were left divided by Katie’s photo, with plenty rushing to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Spat my morning coffee out!!!” declared one person. Someone else added: “Omg poor Katie what has she done to herself.” A third chimed in: “Looks ridiculous.”

However, Katie’s fans fiercely defended the telly star, with one clapping back: “What a bunch of disgusting bullies. You all make me sick.”

Another penned: “Horrible comments on here.” A third fan rallied round and said: “Have a great holiday Katie – ignore the bitter people.”

Katie is back in Dubai with Lee (Credit: Instagram/ @wesleeeandrews)

‘They need stability’

Since getting married, Katie and Lee have rarely stayed out of the headlines. Lee was forced to deny rumours that the wedding was not legal. He has also rubbished claims that their marriage is an AI scam and even that he is a male escort.

Meanwhile, last month, Katie revealed why none of her kids have met Lee yet. She explained that she wanted to make sure everything was right, and wanted to give them a stable home life.

But Katie noted that she will introduce them eventually, when the time is right. Katie said to the outlet: “Even if it takes a year. They need stability.”

The first time any of Katie’s kids spoke out about the marriage was when Princess spoke to The Sun. She shared: “She’s crazy, but it’s my mum. I mean, if she’s happy then I’m happy. I haven’t met Lee, but yes, I have seen my mum since she got married.”

Read more: Katie Price set to leave ex-husband Peter Andre seriously worried with shock documentary news

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