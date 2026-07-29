Coronation Street fans watched Cassie Plummer expose Tyrone’s dad Ross for his shocking past during his birthday celebrations in Weatherfield.

Cassie was determined to show Tyrone the truth about the man he was so eager to get to know, revealing that Ross had paid her to sleep with him when she was only 15 years old.

Although Tyrone was horrified by what he heard, he still wanted a chance to build a relationship with his dad. But with Ross making it clear he won’t let Cassie get in the way, could she now be heading into serious danger?

Cassie told the truth (Credit: ITV)

Cassie exposed Ross in Coronation Street

Cassie was desperate for Tyrone to see Ross for who he really was, especially after watching him become welcomed into the family and even receive a birthday celebration.

As everyone continued to warm to Ross, with Tracy even describing her new boyfriend as a ‘real alpha male’, Cassie decided she could no longer keep quiet about their past.

Before things went any further, Fiz made sure the children were taken upstairs. Cassie then dropped the bombshell, telling Tyrone that Ross had paid her to sleep with him when she was just 15.

Tyrone was left horrified by the revelation, while Ross struggled to respond to the accusation.

Later, Cassie broke down outside as Tyrone comforted her. She explained that she had hidden the truth because she knew finding out how he came into the world would have shattered him.

Tyrone promised to stand by his mum and insisted that Ross would soon be out of their lives.

Ross threatened Cassie (Credit: ITV)

Ross threatened Cassie

However, Ross wasn’t prepared to give up his chance at being part of Tyrone’s life.

Back inside the house, Ross told Tyrone that he never meant to cause any harm, explaining that he was 18 at the time and didn’t know Cassie was only 15.

Despite Cassie’s disbelief that Ross had changed, Tyrone still considered getting to know his dad. Cassie reminded him about Ross’ recent behaviour towards her in the hotel, but eventually agreed to let him stay in Tyrone’s life.

But once they were alone, Ross revealed his darker side again.

He pinned Cassie against the ginnel wall and threatened to kill her if she ever tried to ruin his relationship with Tyrone again.

Cassie’s exit airs next week (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers confirm dangerous Cassie exit as she risks death

Cassie’s attempts to stop Ross from becoming part of Tyrone’s life soon take a dangerous turn when she discovers he needs to pass a drugs test for his new job.

Secretly slipping tablets into his drink, Cassie believes she has found the perfect way to stop him. However, her plan quickly falls apart when Steve finds the empty packet.

After Steve ends their relationship and Tyrone throws her out, Cassie is left with nowhere to turn.

Following a whisky-fuelled low point, she announces she is leaving Weatherfield to work on a cruise ship and shares emotional goodbyes with her family.

But before Cassie can get away, Ross offers her a lift and locks the doors.

Just what has Cassie got herself into? With Ross’ mysterious behaviour leaving Steve suspicious, could her exit have deadly consequences? How will Cassie’s final scenes in Weatherfield play out?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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