Sophie Habboo left fans emotional after the former Made In Chelsea star announced she is stepping away from her Wednesdays podcast to look after her son.

She shared the update in the latest episode and told listeners it would be her last after years on the show.

Sophie has hosted Wednesdays with close friend Melissa Tattam since 2021. She welcomed son Ziggy with husband Jamie Laing in December.

When did Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo welcome baby Ziggy? Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo welcomed their first child, a son named Ziggy, in December 2024. Jamie later said Ziggy was seven months old in his latest parenting update.

The couple have shared selected family moments publicly since becoming parents.

Ziggy is their first child together.

Sophie Habboo reveals her son takes priority as she steps away from podcast

Sophie became emotional as she explained the decision, explaining that motherhood had shifted her focus.

She told listeners: “This is actually going to be my last episode. I love you guys so much, and I’ve had the best time, and I’m so grateful for all your support, and honestly I feel like we have just got the best community.

“I look back at all of the episodes and all the fun we’ve had and the dilemmas, and you’ve literally grown up with both Melissa and I, and I couldn’t be more grateful, that you’ve come back every single week.

Sophie started crying as she made the emotional announcement (Credit: YouTube)

“You’ve spread the word, you’ve helped us grow this podcast, and we’ve just got the best community. You’re the loveliest girls and boys, and I couldn’t love you more and you’ve really helped me grow as a person and I’m going to miss this so much. But as you know, I’ve obviously become a Mum, and I’ve realised that I just need to prioritise my son and just spend as much time as I can with him. I just feel it’s the right time for me to step away. But the podcast isn’t going anywhere.”

She also made clear the podcast will continue. Melissa will stay on the show, and Ruby Adler will join full-time.

Wednesdays podcast co-host timeline Wednesdays launched with Sophie Habboo and Melissa Tattam in 2021.

Melissa Tattam remained on the podcast after Sophie Habboo announced her exit.

Ruby Adler was named as a full-time co-host following Habboo’s departure.

Habboo said she still hoped to appear on the podcast as a guest.

Sophie said she still wants to appear as a guest “all the time” and added that she would be “handing over the baton” to Ruby.

‘I’ve had the best time ever’

Sophie also thanked Melissa for their years together. She looked back on their friendship, which started on Made In Chelsea.

She said: “I’m so glad we met on Made In Chelsea six years ago, and just, you’re the bestest friend ever and thank you so much for doing this with me, and thank you for carrying the podcast, doing it with me. I’ve had the best time ever.”

She later repeated the news on Instagram and called hosting Wednesdays “truly the best experience.”

She wrote: “Since having my son Ziggy eight months ago I’ve had to balance being the best mum I can be and all my opportunities that I feel so grateful to have.

“Sadly this means stepping away from Wednesdays, whilst I am sad to be leaving as a co-host, I know I am leaving the podcast in the best hands ever with Melissa and Ruby.”

Jamie quickly backed his wife in the comments, writing: “You da best.”