Stacey Solomon is red hot in low-cut figure-hugging swimsuit that ‘lifted up my heavy boobs’

Stacey Solomon revealed she has finally found more than one one-piece swimsuit that makes her feel good.

The 36-year-old showed off several new swimsuits on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 28), modelling the styles in red, brown, and a white-and-navy striped version.

She said the pieces will become her “holiday uniform.” She also put one through a squat test to show it stayed in place.

Stacey showed off her new swimsuits (Credit: Instagram Story)

Stacey Solomon models numerous swimsuit options

Stacey said the cut and support made the difference and said the design felt secure.

She explained that the swimsuit “lifted up her heavy boobs” and pulled in her waist. She credited a corset-style string at the back.

Then Stacey shared exactly why she felt so relieved.

“I’ve finally, because it’s been years, found a swimsuit that doesn’t make me feel like Old Mother Hubbard.

“I either look like Old Mother Hubbard in every swimming costume I’ve bought, or the nunny part is this big. And the bum part is even smaller, it’s like a G-string.

“If I see one more up the bum piece of swimwear, I’m going to lose it, I hate it! I’ve found something that is a really nice cut, it’s got proper stitching under here. Which actually holds my big heavy boobs. It comes all the way over my noon and bum.”

Stacey looked amazing in a red number (Credit: Instagram Story)

‘They are going to be my uniform when I go away’

Stacey continued: “It has adjustable straps and strings like a corset at the back that you pull and it gives you even more shape. It’s the best one I’ve had in a while, since I made swimming costumes with InTheStyle actually.

“I bought it in two other colours, they are going to be my uniform when I go away. I feel like I can actually do stuff in this, run after my kids and dive in the pool. I can do cartwheels and all that rubbish.”

While doing a squat, she added: “Look, not a flap in sight!”

Daily Mail also reported that the Amazon swimsuit had sold out online in the white and navy striped version.