Dermot O’Leary has left fans flustered after resurfaced images of the TV presenter caught people’s attention.

The 53-year-old dad-of-one has been gracing our screens since the early 2000s and has been hosting This Morning this week alongside Alison Hammond while regular hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard enjoy their summer break.

However, on social media, Dermot has many talking about his appearance after a series of snaps came to light.

Dermot has been hosting This Morning all week with Alison Hammond (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Dermot O’Leary in saucy resurfaced images

In a carousel post shared three days ago, which can be seen here, an Instagram user reminded fans of Dermot’s stylish fashion and natural good looks from throughout the years.

In some snapshots, Dermot could be seen on the set of This Morning and in the BBC Radio 2 studios for his radio show.

In others, he appeared topless, in shorts, and even in tight trousers.

The upload didn’t go unnoticed, racking up nearly 20,000 likes and many comments from fans who appear to be big fans of the star.

‘Aging like the finest wine!’

“Always had a thing for Dermot. So hot,” one user wrote.

“The package is packaging,” another person observed.

“Papa looks so good,” a third remarked.

“I have loved this guy since the first day I saw him on the show,” a fourth said.

“Aging like the finest wine!” a fifth fan shared.

“I can’t look away… omg!” another added.

‘I’m a commando guy!’

During a 2016 interview on ITV’s Loose Women, Dermot admitted he likes to sleep without any underwear.

The confession was made after former Big Brother host Davina McCall previously appeared on the show and sent him a video message asking him what he wears in bed. Upon playing the clip to Dermot, responded: “Normally, I’m a commando guy!”

However, due to the cold weather at the time, he admitted he had started to cover up. “I’ve got a nice little pair of lounge pants and a loose-fitting T-shirt,” Dermot added.

He also joked that he stopped going commando due to his two cats needing to be taken care of in the middle of the night.

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