Lisa Snowdon opened up about how menopause impacted her weight as she opened up about confidence, ageing and embracing change.

In a new cover story interview for Prima, presenter and model Lisa said she hopes to “reframe” ageing after her body changed.

Lisa revealed how menopause impacted her (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Lisa Snowdon reveals 3-stone weight gain

Lisa said: “I’m 54 now and see this time in my life as a new chapter. It’s important to reframe ageing in a more positive way. It takes time for that readjustment to happen, but now I’m in this powerful place where it’s about, ‘What do I want? What do I need?’ It’s a powerful time for us to reconnect with ourselves and make big life changes. It’s the second spring.”

She also spoke openly about visible changes. “A few years ago, my hair was falling out. I’d look down the drain and think, ‘Oh my God.’ My skin was dry and I could see more wrinkles,” Lisa explained.

She also revealed she gained a lot of weight due to the menopause but also because of “poor choices”.

“I put on 3 stone during menopause and was making poor choices with food, eating a lot of white rice, pasta and bread. I still like a burger and fries or a pizza, but it’s not a regular thing,” she said.

Lisa Snowdon and menopause advocacy Lisa Snowdon has spoken publicly about her experience of perimenopause and menopause in interviews, broadcasts and podcast appearances. She has discussed symptoms including anxiety, brain fog, hot flushes and sleep disruption.

She has been part of wider UK media conversations about awareness, diagnosis and treatment.

Her comments have often focused on reducing stigma and encouraging open discussion of symptoms.

She has appeared alongside other broadcasters and campaigners involved in mainstream menopause coverage.

Lisa wants a ‘big TV presenting gig’

In the same interview, Lisa said menopause impacted her work due to anxiety. As a result, she had to turn down jobs.

However, Lisa is now ready for another “big TV presenting gig”.

“Taking part in Strictly was such fun, and I would have jumped at the chance to be a new presenter, but that didn’t come up for me,” she added.

“I’d like to do a show offering midlife makeovers for everyone – it’s not just women that come to a crossroads in their life, men do, too. Something that speaks to my soul, that helps people not just dress in a different way but also live in a different way.”