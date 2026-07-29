Doctor Who star Tom Chadbon has died at the age of 80, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues following the sad news.

The actor, who was born in Luton, Bedfordshire, was best known to many viewers for playing Duggan in Doctor Who in 1979.

News of his death was confirmed by Fantom Events, a company that had worked closely with him over the years.

Tom has died aged 80 (Credit: BBC)

Doctor Who actor Tom Chadbon dies aged 80

Fantom Events announced on Monday that Tom had passed away over the weekend.

Sharing the news, the publishing company wrote: “We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend.”

It continued: “Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits, including Doctor Who, James Bond and Game Of Thrones.”

Paying tribute, the company added: “He was always a warm and friendly man to work with and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.”

Alongside his memorable role in Doctor Who, Tom appeared in Peep Show and the James Bond film Casino Royale, while building an extensive career across television and film.

His many screen credits also included Sherlock Holmes, Midsomer Murders, The Bill, Foyle’s War and Where The Heart Is. One of his final television roles saw him portray High Septon Maynard in Game Of Thrones.

We are sorry to hear the news that Tom Chadbon passed away last weekend.

Tom was a familiar face to many from his numerous television and film credits. He was always a warm and friendly man to work with and we send our condolences to his family at this sad time.

‘How incredibly sad’

Fans and fellow actors were quick to pay their respects following the announcement, with many remembering Tom as a talented performer and a genuinely kind person.

Actress Lisa Bowerman, who appeared alongside him in the BBC series, shared her sadness on social media, writing: “Oh no… I hadn’t heard. How incredibly sad. He was wonderful.”

Many fans also posted heartfelt tributes online.

One wrote: “Oh I’m so sorry to hear this. He was a great actor. RIP.”

Another said: “No way. Lovely person. RIP. 2026 has been the worst year.”

A third commented: “Oh dear, what a great actor he was. RIP Tom.”

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “So sorry to hear this. He knew exactly what he was doing with the character of Duggan. Wonderful performance. He was part of one of my earliest memories of Doctor Who. Delighted when he popped up in Casino Royale too. Good night, Tom.”

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