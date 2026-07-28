Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara ‘blessed’ as they share emotional family update

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara are celebrating their daughter Lyra’s third birthday today in a wholesome family update.

The Strictly stars welcomed their only child in July 2023. After struggling to conceive for two years, Janette and her husband went through the preparation process for IVF and were scheduled to begin hormone injections.

However, she naturally fell pregnant just before the treatment started.

Aljaz Skorjanec and Janette Manrara celebrate daughter’s big day

In a joint Instagram post shared earlier this morning (July 28), Aljaz and Janette uploaded a video clip of Lyra dancing to Pharrell Williams’s song Happy with a party hat on.

While wiggling about, she was surrounded by a sea of balloons on the floor. While Janette’s face was not seen, you could see her dancing with her daughter while wearing sandals.

“Our little ‘sonček’ is 3 today! We kicked things off with a cake and a boogie!” they wrote in their caption, adding the “blessed” and “happy birthday” hashtags.

Janette and Aljaz share one daughter (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Isn’t she lovely?’

Following the wholesome update, many of Janette and Aljaz’s followers rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Happy birthday our gorgeous dancing queen!!!” Strictly pro Katya Jones wrote.

“Wow, how can Lyra be 3 already! Where has the time gone? Very Happy Birthday Lyra,” another person shared.

“Happy Birthday beautiful Lyra. Hope you have a fantastic day and get spoilt,” a third remarked.

“Isn’t she lovely? Yes, she is! Happy birthday to Lyra!” a fourth said.

“Happy birthday, beautiful Lyra, may your day be filled with sunshine and smiles and lots of love and laughter,” a fifth fan shared.

‘It’s tough to balance parenthood and work’

In October 2024, Janette opened up about the “tough” reality of motherhood. While sharing a video of herself tearing up, she wrote: “This is an honesty post for any parent that needs to hear it….. WE’VE GOT THIS.”

“It’s tough to balance parenthood and work, but we all do our absolute best. It’s getting harder and harder to leave Lyra at nursery as she’s getting older and more aware, and our bond is growing stronger. But I know it’s the best for both of us right now. I can get to work knowing she is safe, and she develops social skills and stronger immunity to viruses all while having fun and learning,” Janette continued.

“She always cries when I leave her, but she is fine after a few minutes. It hurts so hard to see her upset and holding on so tight to mami. But I remind myself that she is learning from example, a loving mami who protects and cares for her, and also works hard to provide for her family, and make her dreams come true.”

What do you think of this story? Then you can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.