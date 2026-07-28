Coronation Street’s Jodie turns gun on David and Shona in explosive ITVX scenes

Coronation Street on ITVX today (Tuesday, July 28) saw Jodie Ramsey leave David and Shona terrified after convincing them she was pointing a real gun at them.

After Lily revealed what she’d discovered inside Jodie’s trinket box, David and Shona were determined to track down the weapon before it could put anyone in danger. But things took an unexpected turn when Jodie produced a gun and aimed it straight at the pair.

Shona and David tried to find the gun (Credit: ITV)

David and Shona searched for Jodie’s gun in Coronation Street

After learning from Lily that Jodie had been hiding a gun in the house, David filled Shona in on the worrying discovery.

With baby Harper now home, the couple panicked and searched the house while Jodie was out, desperate to find the weapon first.

Their search was interrupted when Shona received a phone call from Jodie, who revealed she was on her way home. Forced to act normally, Shona tried not to give anything away.

As soon as Jodie arrived back, David confronted her and demanded to know where the gun was.

Jodie then headed upstairs before returning with the weapon in her hands.

Jodie pulled out a gun (Credit: ITV)

Jodie fooled David and Shona with fake gun

Jodie pointed the gun directly at the terrified couple, repeating David’s description of her as a ‘nutcase’ before pulling the trigger.

Thankfully, nothing happened because the gun was fake. Unknown to David and Shona, Jodie had secretly swapped the real weapon for a fake one before they found it.

She insisted the gun had always been fake and claimed Lily had simply misunderstood. Jodie explained she’d kept it hidden because she didn’t want to alarm anyone, saying she wanted something to threaten the people who kidnapped her with if they ever returned.

David and Shona appeared to accept her explanation, but Lily remained unconvinced. She couldn’t believe her parents had trusted Jodie and allowed her to stay in the house with Harper.

Her fears soon looked justified when Jodie secretly retrieved the real gun from the top of the kitchen cupboard after everyone else’s backs were turned.

Unwrapping the weapon, Jodie then headed outside. But where is she taking the gun next? And will she end up pulling the trigger?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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