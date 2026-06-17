Fresh Coronation Street fan theory predicts David shooting storyline as Jodie’s obsession grows

A worrying new Coronation Street fan theory has suggested that Jodie Ramsey could use Carl Webster’s stolen gun against David Platt if he continues to reject her advances.

Viewers watched this week as Jodie secretly discovered Carl’s hiding place and helped herself to the missing firearm while nobody was looking. While Carl remains under pressure to track down the weapon, fans are now wondering whether Jodie’s reasons for taking it could be far more sinister than first thought.

Could the Platts soon find themselves at the centre of a dangerous situation?

Jodie pocketed the gun (Credit: ITV)

Jodie stole Carl’s gun in Coronation Street

Jodie Ramsey has sparked the soap’s latest crisis after secretly taking possession of the missing gun.

As Kevin, Carl and Fiona dealt with the fallout surrounding the weapon, none of them realised that Jodie had already got her hands on it. After spotting the gun hidden beneath a car tyre where Carl had left it, she quietly took it and brought it home, adding it to her growing collection of trophies.

The gun’s disappearance followed dramatic scenes at the garage. Kevin had tried to prove the weapon wasn’t real by firing it close to Carl. But, it actually went off. Realising how serious the situation could have become, Kevin later apologised, while Debbie demanded answers from Carl about his involvement.

Determined to cut ties with Fiona’s dodgy business, Carl arranged for the gun to be collected and believed the whole ordeal would soon be over. However, when Fiona’s associate arrived to pick it up, the weapon had vanished.

Unaware that Jodie had taken it, Fiona immediately blamed Carl. Accusing him of holding onto the gun and ignoring her calls, she made it clear that she expects the weapon to be returned.

With Carl now under increasing pressure to find the missing firearm, will he work out that Jodie has had it all along before things get completely out of hand?

Jodie has become obsessed with David (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Jodie will shoot David with stolen gun

Jodie has now hidden the gun inside the Platt family home, creating a potentially dangerous situation if somebody stumbles across it.

But while the weapon could simply be another addition to Jodie’s collection of stolen keepsakes, one Coronation Street fan has come up with a much darker explanation.

With Jodie currently obsessed with her sister Shona’s husband David, the fan theory suggests she could eventually use the gun against him if he continues to turn her down.

Taking to X, the fan wondered: “So what’s Jodie planning on doing with the gun then? Is she gonna use it on David if he doesn’t sleep with her?”

Jodie has already attempted to lure David into bed, but so far he has remained loyal to Shona.

Now that she’s secretly hiding a gun under the same roof, viewers are questioning just how far she might be prepared to go if David continues to reject her. Could David soon find himself in serious danger?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!