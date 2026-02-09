Jodie Ramsey turned her back on her own dad in Coronation Street tonight (Monday, February 9), delivering a brutal ultimatum as she chased the future she wants with Shona firmly in her sights.

Coldly laying it out, Jodie told her ailing father she was finally close to having everything she’d ever dreamed of – and warned him not to jeopardise it. In a final, devastating blow, she declared she no longer needed him, insisting she now had a brand new family of her own.

Jodie has a new family now (Credit: ITV)

Jodie abandons her dad in Coronation Street

From the moment she appeared on screen, Jodie was acting like a woman with plenty to hide, whispering on the phone and sneaking about with barely concealed nerves. Unsurprisingly, Shona’s suspicions kicked into overdrive and she decided to tail her sister – until Dev managed to derail proceedings by dithering over flowers for Bernie. Bad timing, Dev.

Once back on track, Shona finally cornered Jodie and demanded the truth. Jodie hastily claimed she was off to see a mystery man named ‘John,’ a story so flimsy it barely stood up for five seconds. Trusting her gut, Shona started following Jodie anyway and soon found herself at a psychiatric unit – face to face with the sisters’ estranged father.

Jodie painted herself as the long-suffering carer, insisting their dad was confused, vulnerable and barely knew who she was. She told Shona she’d been left to cope alone after her sister disappeared. For a moment, the siblings reconnected – but their dad then dropped a bombshell, warning Shona that Jodie couldn’t be trusted.

As soon as Shona left, Jodie’s softer act vanished. She chillingly told her father not to interfere in her new life. She was moving on from him.

Jodie wants to take David away from Shona (Credit: ITV)

Corrie spoilers hint Jodie has her sights set on Shona’s life – and her man

Looking ahead to Coronation Street spoilers for the rest of the week, it becomes clear that stealing Shona’s tattoo is just the beginning. Jodie decides her sister could use a break from playing the good wife. She pushes her firmly off the straight and narrow. After a stressed Shona snaps at Lily, David clocks her exhaustion. He tells her to take the afternoon off. This opens the door for Jodie to swoop in with a very different idea. Forget visiting Dad, it’s party time.

At the bistro, the drinks flow and tensions simmer. Shona bristles as Carl flirts with Jodie, while Jodie turns on the tears with expert precision. As the alcohol loosens inhibitions, a conveniently summoned David ends up escorting a very drunk Shona home.

With Shona asleep, Jodie turns on the charm, persuading David to stay up for a film and a heart-to-heart. By morning, she’s playing the perfect houseguest, rustling up breakfast and fussing around the place. But when she ‘accidentally’ smashes David and Shona’s wedding photo while tidying up, it feels far from innocent. Because beneath the sweetness, Jodie is quietly testing just how much of Shona’s life she can dismantle – one crack at a time.

