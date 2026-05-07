As ‘killer’ Gary tells major lie, Coronation Street spoilers confirm Tim makes him ‘most sought after suspect’

Suspect Gary Windass’ alibi came crashing down in Coronation Street tonight (Thursday, May 7) as a surprise photo appeared to place him at the scene on the night Theo died.

After spending the episode under pressure from the police over deleted CCTV footage, Gary looked like he might finally be in the clear. But by the final moments, one picture changed everything and made him the most sought after suspect.

Tim’s photo destroyed Gary’s alibi (Credit: ITV)

Tim’s photo leaves Gary in huge trouble in Coronation Street

Maria became increasingly concerned over Gary’s strange behaviour and started asking questions when he continued acting out of character.

Trying to calm her fears, Gary claimed he was simply stressed over sorting out his VAT. But Maria soon began worrying that he might actually have killed Theo.

Gary then confessed that he’d done ‘something stupid’ and admitted smashing up Theo’s van on the day he died.

Things quickly escalated at the bistro when DS Swain arrived and took Gary in for questioning. During the interview, Gary faced questions over his hatred towards Theo as well as threatening texts he’d previously sent him.

Attempting to explain the missing CCTV, Gary told the police that the builder’s yard footage was routinely wiped at the end of every week.

The police, however, revealed they had a tech expert who was skilled at recovering deleted footage.

For a brief moment, it looked like Gary had escaped trouble when Maria suddenly provided him with an alibi. She explained that she and Gary had been together at the yard that night and had asked him to erase the footage so nobody would see their private moment.

But the twist at the end of the episode completely changed the situation.

A photo taken by Tim and Sally after Carla and Lisa’s wedding appeared to show Gary emerging from the scaffolding in the background on the night Theo died.

Gary is a prime suspect (Credit: ITV)

Gary becomes prime suspect in Coronation Street

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Gary’s problems are only just beginning.

After seeing the photo, Kit and Lisa make it clear they no longer believe Gary’s story adds up. The pair head to the builder’s yard to search for more evidence and also inspect the scaffolding poles.

Although the police still fail to recover the deleted CCTV footage, Lisa admits they don’t currently have enough evidence to formally charge Gary.

Despite that, Kit warns Gary not to get comfortable as he remains the number one suspect in the investigation.

But did Gary really kill Theo?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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