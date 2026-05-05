Six Coronation Street suspects in the frame over Theo’s death ranked

Coronation Street fans are still reeling after villain Theo Silverton met a grisly end last week – and now the spotlight is firmly on six key suspects. Christina, Todd, George, Gary, Danielle and Summer are all in the frame, each with their own reason to want Theo gone for good.

But who actually finished him off? We’ve taken a closer look and ranked the suspects from least to most likely to have killed him.

Christina went to fetch Todd (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Theo suspects 1. Christina

Christina Boyd stepped out to collect Todd on the night Theo died, leaving George home alone for a short while.

Yes, she returned with Todd – but could there have been more to her trip than meets the eye? It’s not impossible she crossed paths with Theo before heading back. Or even that she and Todd were involved together.

Still, Christina doesn’t exactly scream ‘killer.’ Her main concern seems to lie with George rather than herself, and while she had reason to be wary of Theo, she feels like the least likely to have taken things that far.

Did Todd finally strike back? (Credit: ITV)

2. Todd

Todd certainly had motive. After everything Theo put him through, it wouldn’t be a shock if he finally snapped. There’s even a possibility he returned to the flat for more than just his phone and acted in self defence.

His behaviour afterwards does raise eyebrows. Todd appeared calm enough to head upstairs and go to bed, despite believing Theo was still out there. Not exactly the reaction you’d expect.

But when Theo previously pushed him to kill, Todd couldn’t go through with it. That moment speaks volumes – if Todd was going to do it, surely he would have done it then.

Danielle wasn’t in the murder week episode (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Theo suspects 3. Danielle

Danielle remains something of a wildcard. Hurt by Theo’s betrayal and the breakdown of their family, she had her reasons – yet her reaction to his abusive behaviour seemed oddly muted.

She was also notably absent during the key episodes, which could either mean she’s completely uninvolved… or quietly slipped under the radar.

We don’t know enough about Danielle to rule her out entirely. But compared to others on this list, her motive doesn’t feel quite as strong.

Gary’s killed before (Credit: ITV)

4. Gary

Gary Windass is no stranger to dark deeds, and that alone puts him firmly in the running.

His fury towards Theo was clear for all to see when he trashed his van – an outburst that didn’t go unnoticed thanks to CCTV footage. The question is whether that anger escalated further later that night.

It’s not hard to imagine Gary confronting Theo again. While he may not top the list, he’s certainly not far off.

George is a huge police suspect right now (Credit: ITV)

5. George

George is looking increasingly suspicious as the pieces fall into place.

Left alone in the house, he later admitted to heading out for a walk – though where he went remains unclear. Add to that the blood spotted on his sweater, which he claims came from an earlier altercation, and things start to look questionable.

We know George would go to great lengths for Todd, and that loyalty could have pushed him to act. The evidence is stacking up, even if there’s still someone more likely.

Summer is at the top of our list (Credit: ITV)

6. Summer

All signs seem to point towards Summer Spellman.

She’s endured unimaginable loss, with Theo responsible for the death of Billy and the abuse of Todd. If anyone had a deeply personal reason to want revenge, it’s her.

Crucially, Summer was the last person seen with Theo before his death. While someone else could have intervened, that detail is hard to ignore.

And with Theo recently threatening her in chilling fashion, it raises a serious question – did Summer decide to act first and make sure he could never hurt anyone again?

Right now, she stands out as the most likely culprit.

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