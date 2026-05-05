WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, currently streaming on BBC iPlayer ahead of its BBC One broadcast, and follows baby Ivy getting to know her family.

There is a huge moment in EastEnders today as George finally comes face-to-face with his adoptive father, Eddie Knight.

But while the storyline delivers plenty of drama, it is not the emotional reunion grabbing viewers’ attention.

Instead, fans have been left doing double takes over baby Ivy, who is quietly stealing the spotlight.

George goes to see Eddie today (Credit: BBC)

George worries about Nicola and Ivy in EastEnders

As George and Nicola settle into life at home with a premature newborn, the last thing they needed was Eddie Knight being thrown into the mix.

George’s killer dad has been in prison for killing George’s biological father many decades ago. But he is now dying from cancer and being treated in Walford General.

Yesterday’s episode saw Nicola go and see Eddie, desperate to warn him away from her family. But today, George works out that Nicola has been lying about where she went.

He confronts her after finding a parking ticket for the hospital car park. Nicola tries to lie her way out of it, but George worries there is something wrong with her or Ivy. Knowing she has been caught out, Nicola eventually admits that Eddie called, and he is dying.

George is shocked by the news, but not because he wants a relationship with his father. Instead, he likes that his dad being in jail means he knows where he is at all times.

George is shocked when Eddie apologises (Credit: BBC)

George and Eddie come face-to-face

Nicola tells George he doesn’t have to go and see his father, but George wants to. He heads to the hospital, and while he is gone, Kojo and Gina pop in to see baby Ivy.

They are shocked that George has gone to see his racist dad… and it is all too much for Gina.

Meanwhile, George is at the hospital, where Eddie is apologising for his past behaviour. He admits to being racist, for hating George for the colour of his skin, and that he was horrible to George and his mother in the past.

Although he is stunned to get an apology, it is too little too late for George. However, there is some softening towards his dad as he returns home and asks Nicola about what he should do going forward.

EastEnders fans are all talking about baby Ivy (Credit: BBC)

Eddie proves he hasn’t changed

However, what the pair don’t know is, as always, Eddie is keeping a sickening secret. Despite telling his family that he is dying, the real reason he wants to reconnect is that he doesn’t want to die in prison.

After George’s visit, Eddie talks to the nurse, who tells him that he is getting stronger and ready to be discharged. She warns Eddie that if he doesn’t have somewhere to live for his final days, then he will be going back to prison.

EastEnders fans have noticed several babies have been used to play Ivy (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are keeping an eye on Ivy

Despite the weighty storyline, viewers at home have found themselves distracted by baby Ivy, noticing that she appears noticeably different from scene to scene.

Of course, it is standard practice for multiple babies to share the role, especially with a newborn character. Even so, fans could not help but point out the changes, with many taking to social media to comment.

“How many babies did they use for Ivy in ONE episode?!” one viewer wrote on Reddit. Another joked: “Full head of hair in one scene, wispy in the next.”

A third commented: “One scene, Nicola is holding a premature-sized baby, then the next scene she is gigantic and ready for college!”

Over on X, the conversation continued. “One minute, Ivy has a full head of hair, the next she’s bald. Having Barney as her brother is clearly stressing her out!” one fan laughed.

Another added, “How many babies were used in today’s episode? A different baby was used for every scene!” with someone else agreeing that Ivy seemed to change size and appearance between moments.

While George’s emotional storyline is clearly a major turning point, it is baby Ivy who has got everyone talking.