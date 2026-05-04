Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Will sets off for fresh life away from Weatherfield with Megan

Coronation Street spoilers tease major drama ahead next week, as the police close in on their main suspects in a gripping murder investigation.

Meanwhile, there’s trouble brewing for Will Driscoll, who’s secretly plotting a dramatic exit from Weatherfield – but will he make a clean getaway?

Here’s your full lowdown on what’s coming up in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Will threatens Sam in Coronation Street spoilers

What should have been a peaceful night under the stars quickly turns sinister for Sam. Keen to watch a meteor shower, he invites Hope to join him at the Red Rec, but she brushes him off.

Things take an unsettling turn when Sam notices Will leaving a classroom and fixing him with a cold, unnerving stare that leaves him rattled.

Undeterred, Sam heads to the Red Rec alone – but his evening goes from bad to worse when Will confronts him. Panicked, Sam drops his telescope, smashing it, before running away in fear.

2. Someone’s tracking Sam

Sam’s behaviour starts to worry those around him as he becomes increasingly on edge. After he’s found with Hope beside the broken telescope, he’s encouraged to talk about Will – but when she mocks him, he lashes out.

Struggling to keep it together, Sam heads into his maths exam clearly distracted. As Nick and Toyah discuss getting him support, Sam overhears and feels more isolated than ever.

Later, Roy finds him shaken, clutching a tracking device he’s discovered hidden in his school bag. It raises a chilling question – who’s been keeping tabs on Sam?

3. Will says goodbye to the Street

There’s shock in store when Ben realises £2,000 has gone missing from the safe. He admits to Maggie and Eva that he left it open after arguing with Sean – but all is not as it seems.

In reality, Will is already putting his plan into action, secretly meeting Megan to hand over the cash and set their escape to France in motion.

Eva soon grows suspicious and quizzes Will about the missing money, but he sticks firmly to his story, claiming he’s excited about moving to Scotland.

As Ben, Eva and Susie share an emotional farewell, they watch Will drive off in Tim’s taxi, completely unaware he has very different plans.

4. Tim steps in to help Will in Coronation Street spoilers

At the cab office, Sally notices something’s distracting Tim and confides in Steve that he still hasn’t spoken to Tricia.

Events soon take a twist when Tim receives news that the Glasgow train has been cancelled. Will, however, insists on heading to the station regardless – immediately raising suspicions.

Elsewhere, Ollie spots the same cancellation and tries to get hold of Will, while Ben panics after realising Will’s passport is missing. He urges Steve to contact Tim and keep a close eye on him.

As tensions rise, Tim opens up about his past with Tricia, admitting he once looked back on their relationship fondly but now sees it very differently, recognising he was a victim. Will Will listen?

Later, Tim confides in Sally that Tricia is ignoring him, prompting him to track her down at work. When he finally confronts her, he makes it clear that what happened when he was 14 was abuse, regardless of how she sees it. It’s a moment that brings him a sense of closure.

5. The Driscolls want Megan to pay (but Maggie’s worried)

Will makes a surprising decision, telling his family he no longer wants to move in with his mum. Ben is relieved, but Maggie struggles to hide her concern as Will admits reporting Megan was incredibly difficult because of his past feelings for her.

At the station, Lisa questions Megan about Will’s claims of a sexual relationship and the missing £2,000 from the Rovers, both of which she denies. With talk of a possible escape to France, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Megan.

Meanwhile, a call from Melanie leaves Maggie panicked, while Ben begins to crack under pressure after a difficult week, pushing tensions in the Rovers to breaking point.

6. Gary lands at the top of Kit’s suspect list

Gary finds himself under intense scrutiny as Kit and Lisa quickly realise his alibi doesn’t hold up. Before long, he becomes their prime suspect.

Police head to the builder’s yard in search of evidence, with the scaffolding poles catching particular attention.

Although crucial CCTV footage has been deleted and can’t be recovered, Lisa admits they’re back to square one. Kit, however, refuses to back down and makes it clear to everyone on the Street that Gary remains firmly in his sights.

7. Jodie gets what she wants out of Daniel

David orders Jodie to move out, but she hits back by planting seeds of doubt in Shona’s mind over what really happened in the bedroom.

With nowhere else to go, Jodie overhears talk of Daniel’s trip away and begins to scheme. While Ken and Bertie speak to Daniel, who claims he’s enjoying the Lakes, Jodie later tracks him down at the builder’s yard flat.

Claiming she simply found his spare key, Jodie is told to leave – but when she threatens to reveal he isn’t really away and insists she has nowhere to stay, Daniel finds himself backed into a corner.

Jodie later collects her belongings from No.8, telling Shona she’s staying with a friend – though her expression suggests otherwise. She also pressures Daniel to return from his so-called holiday and resume normal life.

Later, Cassie refuses to buy sweets for Bertie and Dorin outside the Kabin, only for Jodie to secretly give them some behind her back.

8. Lisa keeps a close eye on Todd in Coronation Street spoilers

Over at the Rovers, Todd struggles to hide his anger, shooting cold looks at Kit and Lisa across the room.

Lisa notices immediately, but misreads the situation – believing Todd is cracking under pressure rather than acting out of frustration.

9. Summer reveals her big plan

Summer drops a surprise announcement, revealing she’s been offered a place at a university in America.

Todd is quick to encourage her, urging her to seize the opportunity and see it as a fresh start away from everything she’s been through.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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