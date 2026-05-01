Emmerdale: Paddy, Bear and Dylan trial outcome teased as Simo testifies

Is Paddy about to leave Emmerdale for good? That’s the question on viewers’ minds as he, Bear and Dylan head into a tense trial that could change everything.

With all three men facing serious charges including murder and perverting the course of justice, the stakes could not be higher. Paddy has already started bracing for the worst, even putting his affairs in order. But with a last-minute twist in play, things might not be quite so clear cut.

Paddy was worried about the future (Credit: ITV)

Late hope for Paddy, Bear and Dylan in Emmerdale

In Friday’s episode (May 1), Paddy tried to keep busy, doing anything he could to avoid thinking about the looming trial.

After failing to convince Simo to testify for Bear, he had resigned himself to the worst. But Marlon refused to give up and brought Graham in to track Simo down.

In a dramatic turnaround, Simo arrived in the village and confirmed he would give evidence in court. Paddy was relieved, especially when Zara explained it could strengthen Bear’s defence. Even so, Paddy knows they are far from safe.

Following an emotional family meal, Paddy took a quiet moment alone, looking out across the village and wondering if he was about to lose everything he has built there.

Dylan, Bear and Paddy sit listening to the cases being laid out (Credit: ITV)

The trial begins next week

As the new week gets underway, nerves are running high as the trial finally begins.

Paddy and Dylan share a heartfelt moment before heading into court, fully aware of what is at stake.

April is first to take the stand, but the pressure quickly gets to her. Despite Marlon urging her to stay strong and tell the truth about Ray, she struggles under cross-examination and later fears she has damaged Dylan’s case.

Dylan then gives evidence, followed by Simo. Meanwhile, Bear begins to unravel as he is forced to relive his traumatic experiences in front of the court.

When Zara reveals Bear will have to testify himself, Paddy’s anxiety deepens. Although Bear’s counsellor helps outline the abuse he suffered, the big question is whether Bear can keep his composure when it matters most.

What fate awaits the three men? (Credit: ITV)

Is Paddy leaving Emmerdale?

Right now, the case against the trio looks strong.

Bear’s behaviour during police interviews, including admitting he intended to kill Ray, alongside financial evidence and his conduct in prison, all paint a difficult picture for the defence.

Paddy and Dylan have also admitted to repeatedly lying to the police, something that is unlikely to help their situation in court.

As it stands, the show is keeping the outcome tightly under wraps. There has been no confirmation about whether any of the characters are set to leave.

However, later scenes see Paddy worrying about his future as a vet, suggesting the verdict may still be hanging in the balance.

At the same time, Mandy is struggling too, forced to close the salon due to lack of business. With so much uncertainty, she could be facing losing far more than just her livelihood.

For now, viewers will have to keep watching to see how it all plays out and whether Paddy’s time in the village is really coming to an end.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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