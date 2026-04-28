Emmerdale spoilers for next week: First look as Paddy, Bear and Dylan go on trial and Bear spirals

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week it’s finally the day for Paddy, Bear and Dylan to head to court. But as Bear spirals will he make things better or worse?

Also next week, Jacob falls into Dr Todd’s trap, but is determined to fight back. Is he on dangerous ground?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. The day of the trial arrives

Paddy, Bear and Dylan are preparing to face their day in court. Both a bundle of nerves, Paddy and Dylan share an emotional moment before the trial commences. Will it go their way?

2. Has April made things worse?

April is nervous about her testimony, worried she will say the wrong thing. Marlon encourages her to be brave and recount all the abuse Ray subjected her to.

However, April struggles under cross-examination and is later distraught that she has messed up. Marlon comforts her and insists she was brave and honest. But has she made it worse for Paddy and Dylan?

3. Bear spirals as Simo testifies in Emmerdale spoilers

Simo takes to the stand to testify, but his words make Bear start to lose control.

With Bear in a state, it’s a shock when Zara reveals they have no choice but to let him testify on his own behalf. Paddy reluctantly agrees, but he is clearly worried sick.

4. Bear takes to the stand

Things look up the next day when Bear’s counsellor gives a powerful testimony explaining how Bear was groomed by Ray and feared for his life.

It’s Bear’s turn next. With his family watching and trying to encourage him, Bear nervously takes to the witness stand for his own testimony.

Will Bear make or break the case?

5. Jacob falls into Todd’s trap in Emmerdale spoilers

Dr Todd is still making Jacob’s life difficult and he is uncomfortable when they keep bumping into each other in the village. She mocks him and then suggests to Sarah that Jacob isn’t enjoying being a dad and wants to get back to work asap. Sarah confronts Jacob and he explodes.

He finds Todd in the Woolpack corridor and tells her to back off and stop lying to his wife. Then he follows her into the ladies’ loo. It plays right into Todd’s hands when Vanessa finds him in there and is shocked by his behaviour.

6. Jacob confesses all

When Vanessa later confronts Jacob in front of Sarah, Jacob finally comes clean to his wife. He is a nervous wreck as he recounts the bullying and harrassment. Sarah promises to be there for him. She encourages him to fight so he goes back to see Carol in HR.

However he’s totally blindsided when she reveals Todd has submitted a complaint against him. Todd has also has provided a file of evidence and Jacob despairs feeling he has no chance.

Sarah once again encourages him to stand up to Todd for Leyla’s sake. She then lays into Vanessa for believing Todd over Jacob. Vanessa later has a realisation, but is she going to come out on Todd’s side or Jacob’s?

7. Moira’s stress mounts in Emmerdale spoilers

Moira is struggling to keep Robert’s betrayal from Cain ahead of the operation. Cain then opens up about his fears the surgery will change their relationship, but Moira assures him they will face it together as a team. Can she keep up the lies, though?

8. Mandy loses everything

Paddy is frustrated as he has no idea what the future holds for his job. It’s dependent on the outcome of the trial. He’s pleased they have the salon to depend on. However, Mandy is forced to admit the salon has been suffering for ages and she’s unsure whether the business can survive.

She’s soon heartbroken as she has to close Pampamanda. Can she find a way back?

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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