Moira’s revenge plot for Joe Tate exposed in Emmerdale and it’s going to leave him with nothing

Moira Dingle has finally uncovered the truth in Emmerdale after Robert Sugden admitted exactly how he and Joe Tate set her up. And if there’s one thing viewers know about Moira, it’s that she doesn’t forgive or forget easily.

She may have promised not to go to the police, but that doesn’t mean she’s letting this slide. In fact, she’s already making it clear that payback is coming, and it won’t be quiet.

Robert told Moira the truth (Credit: ITV)

Robert comes clean to Moira in Emmerdale

On Monday (April 27), Moira continued helping Robert up at her old farm, staying away from Dingle Farm as the distance between her and Cain became more obvious.

Robert struggled with the weight of what he had done, especially as Moira showed him kindness. He even gave her a gift of framed photos Holly had taken, but it did little to ease his guilt.

It wasn’t long before Moira sensed something was wrong. After he slipped up with a careless comment, she pushed for answers.

Unable to hold it in any longer, Robert confessed that he had planted the IDs at her house, leading directly to her being sent to prison.

He went on to explain Joe Tate’s involvement and the video he had of Victoria killing John Sugden. The revelation left Moira devastated, and she immediately demanded that Robert go to the police or she would do it herself.

Aaron stepped in, managing to stop things from escalating before Moira could tell Cain. Although furious, Moira made it clear she wouldn’t go to the police because of her loyalty to Victoria, who she sees as family. But she was adamant Cain would hear everything.

Moira won’t let Joe get away with this (Credit: ITV)

Moira takes matters into her own hands

By Tuesday (April 28), Moira makee a surprising decision not to tell Cain straight away, worried the stress could affect him ahead of his cancer surgery.

But her anger doesn’t go anywhere. When Aaron points out that Joe was truly to blame, it pushes her over the edge.

Armed with a shotgun, Moira heads to Home Farm and confronts Joe directly. Even with Graham trying to intervene, she refuses to back down, keeping the gun trained on Joe as tensions soar.

Just how far she is willing to go remains to be seen.

Dawn wants answers so Moira reveals what Joe did in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Moira’s revenge plan takes shape as she sets out to punish Joe in Emmerdale

Joe may escape the immediate danger, but Moira isn’t finished. In fact, her next move could be even more damaging.

Spotting Dawn out walking, Moira confronts her and makes a shocking accusation about Joe. Dawn, completely unaware of what’s been going on, is left shaken.

Later, she seeks Moira out again, desperate for answers. This time, Moira lays it all out, revealing that Joe was responsible for sending her to prison.

Dawn has already warned Joe he’s on his last chance after everything he’s done. She previously stood by him over the situation with Victoria, but this latest revelation could be the final straw.

With the truth now out in the open, Joe risks losing everything, exactly as Moira intends.

Read more: Emmerdale cast shake-up 2026 as exits confirmed and big returns teased – so who’s leaving?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights on ITV at 8pm, with an early release on ITVX at 7am.

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