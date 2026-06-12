Prince Harry and Meghan Markle statement issued over UK visit ahead of ‘meeting with his family’

A royal insider has reportedly revealed the details about Prince Harry’s possible return to the UK next month, in preparation for the 2027 Invictus Games.

It’s been almost four years since the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle last visited the UK together for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth in 2022.

Next month though, it’s been claimed Harry will return to the UK to prepare for the Invictus Games next year. According to reports, Harry even has a strong desire to open the event alongside his father, King Charles.

And now, a statement has been issued over his visit to the UK, with it being claimed that Harry will be getting police protection for his trip.

Meghan and Harry were last in the UK together a few years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s UK return details ‘revealed’

Harry’s Invictus Games is an international multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military service personnel, both serving and veterans. He first launched the games in London in 2014.

And next summer, the Invictus Games comes to the UK. The event will be held in Birmingham, UK, from July 10 to 17.

In the past few months it’s been reported that Harry will be heading to the UK for the Invictus Games. It’s also been claimed that Harry hoped to bring wife Meghan and their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five.

And according to new sources, King Charles is keen to show his support for the event.

Harry is reportedly heading to the UK soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry ‘to be given police protection’

“Like the rest of the Royal Family, His Majesty believes that Invictus is a very worthy cause. He hopes that the Games will be a big success for Birmingham next year. And is aware that a lot of taxpayers’ money has been spent on it,” a source told MailOnline.

What’s more, it has also been claimed that Harry will be getting police protection for when he visits the UK next month. However, it’s alleged that this may only be for the events related to the Invictus Games.

The insider told the publication: “When Harry came last September, he was granted police protection at certain times, such as when he attended the WellChild Awards. That will be the same this time for his Invictus events.”

A spokesman for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said to the publication: “There is no change in the security situation as far as we are aware. We wouldn’t comment on meetings with the Duke’s family.”

Invictus Games 2027

The 2027 Invictus Games will take place in Birmingham from July 10 to 17, 2027.

The games will feature 550 competitors from 25 nations, hosted across the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) and Sandwell Aquatics Centre. They will also mark the first time the games have returned to the UK since the inaugural event in 2014.

But beyond sport, the upcoming games could also represent a turning point in royal family dynamics.

According to royal insiders, Prince Harry has invited his father, King Charles, to join him on stage to open the 2027 Games. If accepted, the gesture could mark a powerful step toward reconciliation after years of estrangement.

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