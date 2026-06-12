Prince William prediction made as he comforts tearful PTSD sufferer

A prediction has been made about Prince William, as he comforted a tearful PTSD sufferer during a royal engagement yesterday (Thursday, June 11).

The future king was in Norfolk yesterday, visiting community-led mental health and emergency response initiatives.

Prince William was in Norfolk yesterday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William meets tearful PTSD sufferer

During his time in Norfolk, the Prince of Wales went to Anmer Social Club to visit a Norfolk and Waveney Mind outreach project.

During his visit, he met with a men’s group, a menopause exercise class, and spoke directly with individuals dealing with PTSD,

It was during a chat with individuals dealing with PTSD that things took an emotional turn.

Paul Gannon, who suffers from PTSD, spoke to the future king about how much the Anmer Social Club had helped him.

“My experience is that Mind have become a sort of family. I’m very isolated up here. My family are elsewhere and they (the charity) have been very useful,” the 71-year-old said.

William’s emotional visit

“I’ve had PTSD issues which have really come back to haunt me, and it’s good to be able to talk – not just go on anti-depressants and things like that – but to actually talk to real people, caring people and people you trust,” he then continued.

Growing emotional, Paul struggled to speak. In a heartwarming moment, William placed his hand on Paul’s arm, saying: “Take your time with it.”

“I’ll talk until you’re ready to say anything,” he then added, giving Paul’s arm a squeeze.

“What I noticed was there was a lot of isolation going on,” he said. “People were stopping me and talking to me about it, and I felt that was a bit of a nod to say, ‘Well, can you do something about it?’

“This is a pilot project to understand what the need is, what are the challenges in the rural community and how do we replicate something like this across the whole of the UK, so we’re not leaving holes in how we look after people.”

William was praised by fans (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal fans make prediction for Prince William

After seeing the heartwarming moment, fans had a heartfelt prediction for William – he’s going to make a great king.

“What an amazing future king he’s gonna be,” one royal fan gushed.

“He will be an amazing King. We’re very lucky to have him,” another said.

“He has overcome some major life challenges and he is a better for it. The future king and queen will do the United Kingdom a huge amount of good during their reign,” a third gushed.

“The way William steers the conversation toward the other people involved shows just how empathetic he is. He gives the man time to compose himself, and once he’s ready to continue, William gently shifts the focus back to him. That’s who matters most to William: the people who need help. What a man. We need more leaders like Prince William,” another said.

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