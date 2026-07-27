‘So sorry’: Trewley-Precious apologises to ancestors following furious Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives backlash

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives star Trewley-Precious Wass has responded after facing claims she is not a “real” gypsy.

The 26-year-old reality star, who appears in the new Channel 4 series, has found herself at the centre of a heated debate since the show launched.

Trewley is half Romani gypsy and half gorger, meaning non gypsy, and has previously spoken about feeling caught between the two cultures.

The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives’ Trewley-Precious has hit back at critics over her gypsy heritage (Credit: Channel 4)

Since the programme aired last week, she has faced criticism from some viewers.

Some members of the gypsy and traveller community have accused her of “insulting” and “embarrassing” them with her behaviour, especially the way she speaks to her mum Tina.

Others have questioned her heritage.

Now, Trewley has responded by sharing her family history.

Is Trewley-Precious a real gypsy? Star hits back at critics

Before the second episode of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives airs on Channel 4, Trewley addressed the criticism on Instagram.

She posted a collection of photographs showing her Romani gypsy ancestors. Many of the black and white images show several generations gathered around caravans.

The family can be seen smiling together, with women holding babies around campfires. Other pictures show men cradling young children while standing in open fields.

Another image features one of Trewley’s male relatives travelling by horse and cart.

Trewley wrote alongside the post: “To my family I’m so sorry for how they speak on yous PLEASE FORGIVE THEM IN JESUS NAME. The Temples.”

Trewley, whose full name is Trewley-Precious Sunshine Temple Wass, then received plenty of supportive comments from followers.

One follower told her: “Beautiful family, don’t listen to the hate. You deserve everything my angel.”

Another added: “Lovely family. Your photos are a wonderful way to pass down family history.”

A third said: “To be proud of your heritage is something every culture should take note xxx.”

Someone else wrote: “Stop explaining yourself! You have never disrespected your culture! Like you said, you have simply just shown the way you women live!”

When is The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives on?

Episode 2 of The Secret Lives of Gypsy Wives airs at 10pm tonight (Monday July 27, 2026) on Channel 4. The six part series continues every Monday evening.

If you cannot wait for the next episode, there is more good news. The full box set is already available to stream on Channel 4’s website if you want to watch the entire series. And plenty of viewers have already been doing exactly that.

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