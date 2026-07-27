Rainbow legend Ronnie Le Drew, the puppeteer and voice behind beloved character Zippy, has died at the age of 78.

The sad news was confirmed today (Monday July 27, 2026) by the British Puppet Guild, which revealed Ronnie died following a short illness.

Ronnie had served as the Guild’s President for a decade and was remembered for his lasting contribution to puppetry.

Ronnie Le Drew, voice and puppeteer behind Zippy in Rainbow, has died (Credit: Shutterstock)

His death has left generations of Rainbow fans heartbroken after growing up watching Zippy alongside Geoffrey, George and Bungle.

Zippy puppeteer Ronnie Le Drew dead age 78

The British Puppet Guild paid tribute to Ronnie as it announced the heartbreaking news of his death.

It said: “We are saddened to announce the death of our President and friend Ronnie Le Drew, following a short illness.

“Ronnie has been our President for 10 years, possibly the most active and supportive President we have ever had or will have.

“Attending nearly every event, whether it be online or in person, often performing when asked and always willing to chat, tell stories and entertain in whatever way he could.

“Ronnie was, of course, known for Zippy, but his legacy in the puppetry world stretches far more than that, and there will be countless puppeteers mourning the loss of our dear friend.

“He meant so much to so many, and the legacy of his life will live on.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Puppet Guild (@britishpuppetguild)

Rainbow fans share tributes for Zippy star

Ronnie was born in Canada before moving to the UK as a teenager. He trained at the Little Angel Theatre in London before launching a successful career in puppetry.

Although millions knew him as the voice of Zippy in ITV’s Rainbow, Peter Hawkins originally voiced the character when the show began in 1972. Ronnie took over the role in 1974.

His career also included work on Muppet movies, Labyrinth, Little Shop of Horrors and Beauty and the Beast. More recently, he appeared in A Quiet Place: Day One.

The news has prompted an emotional response from fans, with many pointing out it came on the same day as the announcement that Bill Oddie had died aged 85.

Writing on X, one said: “Bill Oddie and Zippy on the same day? I can’t cope.”

Another added: “Bill Oddie and now Zippy….This day takes a heavy toll.”

And a third wrote: “Bill Oddie and Zippy on the same day? A bad time for Gen X’s childhood memories.”

Read more: Pete Wicks is back with For Dogs’ Sake and fans will go wild for the series curveball

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page