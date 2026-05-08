‘Raw emotion and real stories’: Pete Wicks has just delighted dog lovers everywhere as he shares exciting news

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake is officially making a comeback, and Pete Wicks himself is already calling it “the best yet”.

He’s teased the brand new series – packed with emotion, rescue stories and plenty of furry faces – online today.

The former Strictly Come Dancing and TOWIE star confirmed the return on social media, alongside a teaser clip for series 4.

In it, Pete is seen arriving back at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre in Essex, ready to dive straight back into life with the dogs.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs Sake is returning for a fourth series (Credit: U&W)

He wastes no time getting stuck in, continuing his hands on work with rescue dogs and the team.

Pete has promised that the new series will be full of “raw emotion and real stories”.

Fans are also in for an extra treat. There will be a two-part overseas special!

This will take Pete beyond the UK for the first time on the show.

Pete Wicks announces new series of For Dogs’ Sake

Pete, who is well known for his love of animals, shared the announcement on Instagram, also posted by Dogs Trust.

He said: “It’s official – we are back! Series 4 of Pete Wicks: For Dogs Sake is underway and I think it’s gonna be the best series yet!”

Pete added: “I am so blessed to be able to work alongside @dogstrust in the rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming of dogs in need…this is all I’ve ever wanted to do.

“We are travelling across the country bringing you the raw emotion and real stories of life at Dogs Trust, the beautiful dogs and the heroes who help.”

In the teaser clip, he opens with: “I’m Pete Wicks and by now you should definitely know that I love dogs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pete Wicks (@p_wicks01)

Behind the scenes, the new series will feature everything from pregnant rescue dogs to more emotional rehoming stories.

And viewers already cannot wait.

One fan wrote: “Bloody love this show and everything @dogstrust does, and of course @p_wicks01’s love for all the dogs.”

Another added: “Can’t wait!! Best person for this! Love of dogs just flows out the telly.” A third simply said: “Love, love, love! When are we going to see it?”

Even Dogs Trust joined in the excitement, commenting: “We cannot wait for you all to see!”

When is Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake back?

U&W has confirmed series 4 will feature eight one hour episodes, following Pete as he continues working with rescue dogs across the UK.

There will also be two special overseas episodes, where Pete will see how rescue and rehabilitation works with Dogs Trust partners abroad.

A spokesperson said: “This new chapter takes viewers even further into the world of rescue with two overseas specials, as Pete works with Dogs Trust partners abroad to find out how rescue and rehabilitation works in other countries.”

The exact destinations have not yet been revealed.

Pete Wicks: For Dogs’ Sake will air later this year, with the overseas specials set to follow in early 2027.

With emotions running high and plenty of heartwarming moments promised, it looks set to be another unmissable run.

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