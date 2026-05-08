‘Many millions’: Amanda Abbington’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin ‘settles lawsuit with America’s Got Talent’ following accident that left him paralysed

The financé of Amanda Abbington, Jonathan Goodwin has reportedly settled his lawsuit with America’s Got Talent, following his near-fatal accident.

Daredevil Jonathan was left paralysed after a stunt went wrong during a rehearsal on America’s Got Talent: Extreme. He fell 30 feet between two burning cars and missed a safety airbag below, and spent four months in hospital.

Jonathan – who started dating Amanda in 2021 – then launched legal action against the show’s makers Fremantle and the broadcaster NBCU in 2023. And this week, reports have claimed that Jonathan has settled the battle and has been “offered millions” in compensation.

Jonathan is in a wheelchair following the accident (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Amanda Abbington’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin’s accident

Jonathan’s horror accident took place in 2021. For the stunt, he was strapped into a straitjacket while suspended 70ft above the ground upside down. Meanwhile, two cars swung back and forth on either side of him.

Unfortunately, during the stunt he found himself trapped between the vehicles before falling and suffering broken bones.

In October 2023, Jonathan filed his lawsuit at the Los Angeles Superior Court in October 2023 over the accident – that ended his career, with Jonathan starting a new career as a hypnotherapist.

At the time his lawyer Stuart Fraenkel: “This is yet another example of the entertainment industry putting profits and ratings before safety.

“Jonathan will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life because there were inadequate safety practices in place to protect him. He hopes that by bringing this claim, lessons will be learned, changes will be made and others will not be exposed to unnecessary risks and danger.”

Amanda’s partner was said to be offered millions (Credit: ITV)

Jonathan Goodwin ‘offered millions’

Fast forward to this week, and MailOnline claims the action has been dismissed “with prejudice”. This means it can’t go to court again.

However, the publication also reports that last month, the lawyers on all parties signed off on an agreement.

Although details are confidential, a source alleged to the outlet that Jonathan will have been offered “many millions” in compensation for the accident.

Nicole Anderson, a lawyer for Goodwin, said: “The terms of any resolution are confidential, and neither we nor our client are able to provide any further comment.”

ED! has reached out to Jonathan’s representatives and Fremantle for comment.

Jonathan and Amanda

In 2022, Jonathan and Amanda appeared on ITV’s Lorraine. Speaking about the stunt going wrong, he said: “It wasn’t the plan. I fell 30 feet, I saved my life because I fell upside-down, so head first to the ground. But I didn’t hit my head because I tucked.”

Jonathan and Sherlock actress Amanda went on to speak about their relationship as she said it was a “huge challenge and life-changing” experience.

He said: “I said, ‘You have a get out of jail free card. If you want to walk away then I completely understand.'” Lorraine said: “You must love Amanda very much to say that.”

Jonathan added: “She told me not to be so stupid and that was that,” as Amanda became tearful. She said: “We’re closer and tighter than ever. We just have this unspoken thing and every day is a joy.”

Read more: Amanda Abbington’s fiancé swipes back at troll who accused her of ‘ruining’ Giovanni Pernice’s career



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