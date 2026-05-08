EastEnders fans convinced Denise Fox will beat cancer after spotting a big clue

Denise Fox will be diagnosed with cancer later this month.

Denise will be shocked to learn she has acute myeloid leukaemia after going to the GP about her tiredness.

But EastEnders viewers are convinced the fan favourite is going to make it through her illness, after they spotted a big clue.

Sam convinced Denise to go to the doctor (Credit: BBC)

Denise will be diagnosed with cancer

Denise will be given her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia, a form of blood cancer, later this month.

EastEnders bosses have revealed the storyline will play out across the rest of the year. Fans will see Denise coming to terms with her diagnosis, and watch its impact on her and her loved ones.

But there’s a big clue that fans are convinced means Denise is going to survive her cancer.

The flashforward to New Year’s Day 2027 that we all saw on January 1st this year.

Denise wasn’t in the flashforward, but she was mentioned (Credit: BBC/Composite: EI)

Denise was in the flashforward

Denise wasn’t in the flashforward, but that’s not the bad news that it sounds like it is!

Because she was mentioned more than once. A fact that the eagle-eyed Enders fans were quick to point out!

“They mentioned Denise in the present tense in the episode,” said one relieved viewer.

“Jack said she’s gone out that morning,” confirmed another fan.

“She’s alive in the flash forward,” said another.

Indeed, though Denise isn’t seen, her daughter Libby is in Albert Square as New Year’s Day arrives and she asks where her mum has gone. Denise has even left a half-drunk glass of fizz on the table.

Jack confirmed Denise was there, but added that she has stormed out, though he didn’t say why.

Phew!

Denise gets diagnosed with a type of blood cancer (Credit: BBC)

Does EastEnders have too many cancer plots?

But despite the good news, the EastEnders fans aren’t overly happy about Denise’s new storyline.

“Can we not have some joy for a change?” begged one viewer.

Another agreed, asking: “Please give a happier story.”

And some fans think that Denise’s diagnosis, coming hot on the heels of Sam Mitchell’s cancer, is a step too far.

“Not another cancer storyline … give it a rest,” said one disgruntled fan. While another asked: “Can’t they think of other things to come up with?”

But one quick-thinking fan has a theory about the many medical stories that have featured in the show recently.

“EastEnders are ONLY doing their best to create storylines and episodes so they can make use of the Holby City hospital set!” they joked.

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