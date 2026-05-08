‘What a name!’ Joel Dommett and wife Hannah welcome ‘perfect’ second baby and share his very unusual name

Joel Dommett has become a dad again as he’s revealed wife Hannah Cooper has given birth to a baby boy.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2019 – are already proud parents to son Wilde, born in 2023. Last year, Joel revealed Hannah was pregnant with their second child.

And now, it’s been confirmed that Hannah and Joel have welcomed their second son.

The couple have welcomed their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joel Dommett reveals new baby has finally arrived

Announcing the news on social media, Joel shared a black-and-white snap of the baby and shared his adorable name.

“Dutch Cooper-Dommett,” he posted with a series of baby emojis.

He added: “Super late like his Father, super long like his Mother.”

Davina McCall was among those sharing her congratulations. She said: “Love love love ALL THE WAY xxxxx we are so happy for ALL OF YOU.”

Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Congratulations, wonderful news!” Traitors star Paul Gorton added: “What a name! Congratulations.”

Another follower also commented on his name and said: “Huge congratulations that’s absolutely news his name is perfect he will be so loved by you all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hannah Cooper-Dommett (@hannah_cooper_)

‘We met on Instagram’

Joel and model wife Hannah met after she sent him a cat emoji on Instagram while she was drunk.

This took place shortly after his appearance on I’m A Celebrity in 2016 and the couple were first seen together in May 2017.

He told ITV’s Loose Women at the time: “We met on Instagram. She sent me a cat emoji with the heart eyes. That is the modern equivalent of the old phrase ‘you had me at hello’, now it’s ‘you had me at cat emoji’.”

Model Hannah was discovered by a modelling scout outside of Topshop in Oxford Circus at 16. Hannah – who also has a degree in Fashion Marketing – has modelled for several high-street brands, including Boux Avenue, M&S and MissGuided.

Sweet nod to Hannah’s heritage with new baby boy’s name

Model Hannah was born in Holland, so it’s thought the baby’s name – Dutch – is a nod to that.

According to baby name website The Bump, the name Dutch means “From The Netherlands; Of the people”.

The site adds: “Parents who are looking for a name that evokes images of windmills, tulip fields, wooden clogs, bicycles, and glittering canals will love the name Dutch.

“A boy’s name of – you guessed it – Dutch origin, it also has roots in German and Middle English.”

The site adds: “The name is a nickname commonly used to describe someone who hails from The Netherlands, and it is also the name of the language most commonly spoken there, marking this as an apt choice for Hollandophiles.

“Etymologically, Dutch can also be traced back to Old English, giving it a definition of ‘belonging to the people’ or ‘of the people’, as well as an extra layer of meaning.”

They already share a son, Wilde (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Joel Dommett’s wedding and first baby

Joel and Hannah married in September 2019 – almost two years after they got engaged – on the Greek island of Mykonos where Love Island narrator Iain Stirling performed the ceremony.

What’s more, speaking to Lorraine Kelly ahead of the nuptials, Joel went on to reveal a few details.

He said: “We’re just going to have a small wedding, 30 people we think. 31 people if you’re free Lorraine, you’re welcome to get involved.”

Fast forward to September 2023, and Joel and Hannah welcomed their first child. Hannah wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of little Wilde’s tiny feet: “Wilde Cooper-Dommett. Pinterest perfect baby feet that are already bigger than his Dad’s.”

In June 2024, Joel opened up about being a dad. He told The Sun: “Being a dad is an absolute rollercoaster of emotions.

He then said: “It really is like a rollercoaster in the way that when you’re going up, you’re so stressed, and then it gets to the top and then it goes over and you’re like ‘this is the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire life and I love it so much.'”

Read more: Joel Dommett on bizarre reason he has a tattoo of Ant and Dec

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