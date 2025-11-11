Joel Dommett reveals wife Hannah is pregnant as he heads to Australia for I’m A Celebrity

Joel Dommett has confirmed he and his wife Hannah Cooper are pregnant with their second child.

The TV star announced their happy baby news as they prepared to jet to Australia for this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Taking to social media, 40-year-old Joel posted an adorable picture to reveal the news to his fans.

The snap showed the couple’s two-year-old son, Wilde, kissing Hannah’s growing baby bump.

Joel told his army of excited followers: “Baby in mumma tummy. Hard to keep secrets with a toddler around.”

The couple have flooded with messages of congratulations from fans. One wrote:

Olly Murs added: “Awww huge congratulations guys.” And Vicky Pattison, who is currently appearing in Strictly Come Dancing, wrote: “The best news.”

Singer Pixie Lott told the couple” Yeya, congratulations guys, amazing!”

Whereas Katie Piper penned: “Awww huge congratulations”.

This Morning host Dermot O’Leary also couldn’t resist spreading joy, and he commented a heart emoji.

Joel Dommett returns to I’m A Celebrity Unpacked

Joel’s exciting baby announcement comes as he prepares to fly to Australia with Hannah and Wilde.

He will be back co-hosting ITV2 spin-off show I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked with Capital Radio DJ Kemi Rodgers. The show is due to kick off next week, with I’m A Celebrity starting on Sunday, November 16.

And Joel is thrilled this time to be taking his brood with him – even if it means very early bedtimes.

Joel says: “This year I’m taking my family with me, so it’s going to be great getting home from work and being able to see them. Wilde learning how to swim and all of that stuff! I’m really excited for them to be there.”

He added: “Hopefully I can enjoy a bit of family time before I have to go to bed at 3pm in the afternoon.”

Joel Dommett wife Hannah ‘despairs’ at his packing

The only problem with flying halfway across the world is, apparently, Joel’s packing technique. He has also revealed Hannah is shocked at how awful he is at it.

Joel explains that he never packs enough underwear, which leads to a serious pants shortage about halfway through the series each year. Oh dear!

“I always pack badly!” he admits. “Every year halfway through the run, I realise I’ve run out of clothes and I have to go to the nearest town to buy lots of stuff. I never take enough, my wife despairs at my packing!

“At some point, you have to understand that you have to wash your pants and do a washing run every five days.”

I’m A Celebrity… Unpacked guests and what’s new

Joel has promised fans plenty more of what they love about Unpacked – with a few fresh twists thrown in for good measure.

He revealed: “We’re really excited to hit the ground running with everything this year and put more in that people really enjoyed. A part of the show we realised viewers really enjoyed was being able to talk live in the Bush Telegraph to the campmates – it felt so reactive and exciting! We’re going to do more of that.

“We also get the first bits of trials for the next day, delving a bit deeper than the main show can.”

Among the familiar faces returning to the studio will be former Unpacked host and I’m A Celebrity 2023 winner Sam Thompson. Joel explained: “He couldn’t unfortunately make it work for the full show this year, but he’s absolutely brilliant. His enthusiasm in the studio is so lovely and his knowledge of the jungle is so important to have on the panel too.”

Also joining the line-up are former Queen of the Jungle Jill Scott and series 22 contestant Seann Walsh.

The full line-up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity was announced last night.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! starts on ITV1 and ITVX on Sunday November 16, 2025.

