Coronation Street’s latest ITVX episode features game-changing Theo murder flashback with Gary at the centre

In today’s early ITVX episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, June 10), viewers were hit with a major twist as a crucial flashback appeared to place Gary right at the scene of Theo Silverton’s murder.

With suspicions already circling and tensions rising, Kit Green continued to press home his belief that Gary is responsible. Gary himself demanded he ‘prove it.’

As Kit keeps firmly on his trail, convinced Gary killed Theo, Gary was left pushing back hard against the accusations. But the episode’s closing moments delivered a chilling development that will no doubt raise even more questions going forward.

Gary has something to hide (Credit: ITV)

Maria fears Gary’s cheating with Sarah in Coronation Street

At the factory earlier in the episode, Gary slipped into Sarah’s office for a secret chat. The pair discussed something they were both clearly in on, though details were kept firmly under wraps. Gary admitted it was only a matter of time before the truth caught up with them and they were found out, while Sarah tried to calm him down by pointing out he’d been through something similar before and managed to come out the other side.

Gary looked unsettled, struggling to understand how he’d found himself caught up in something like this again.

Meanwhile at the salon, Maria was busy tidying up Sean’s hair when she was told about Gary and Sarah’s private meeting. Already feeling uneasy due to Gary’s recent behaviour, Maria couldn’t help but let her imagination run wild. She worried that the pair might be having an affair.

Gary was standing over a balcony in the flashback (Credit: ITV)

Gary flashback provides worrying Theo murder ‘clue’

Later, the action moved to the Rovers where Gary arrived and immediately felt the pressure as Todd, Tyrone and Kit discussed Theo’s death. Kit didn’t waste any time following him outside onto the Street, making it clear once again that Gary remains his number one suspect.

He insisted he was certain Gary killed Theo, saying he just needed the evidence to prove it. Gary hit back, telling him to ‘prove it’, before walking away looking rattled, clearly uncomfortable at the idea of being caught out for whatever he’s involved in.

But it was the final flashback that really turned the heat up. Viewers were taken back to the night of Theo’s murder, where Gary was seen at the top of scaffolding, holding a mallet. From above, he looked down at Theo Silverton’s body lying on the ground below.

The moment firmly places Gary at the scene of the crime. But, did Gary actually kill Theo, or was Theo already dead when he arrived?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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