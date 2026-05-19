The wait is almost over for Coronation Street fans as Theo’s killer is revealed this summer

It’s only been a month since Theo was murdered in Coronation Street, but the question of who killed him is about to reach boiling point as the soap prepares to finally unmask his killer this summer.

Fresh spoilers have confirmed that viewers won’t have to wait too much longer for answers, with the truth behind Theo’s death coming out in the coming months, after weeks of police interviews and mounting suspicion across Weatherfield.

The police continue to investigate (Credit: ITV)

Police ramp up questioning as Todd struggles in the aftermath

Next week, Todd is left completely overwhelmed as he tries to cope with life following Theo’s death, shutting himself off from almost everyone around him. George, Christina and even Mary all attempt to reach out in their own ways, but Todd refuses to engage as emotions continue to run high.

With things getting too much, Todd decides he needs space and temporarily moves in with Sarah. However, Sarah is dealing with problems of her own, as she leaves a frantic voicemail for Kit, begging him to come back from Glasgow and help sort out the chaos at home.

Just as tensions appear to be settling, Todd gets another shock, pushing him further on edge. Meanwhile, Theo’s ex Danielle arrives and immediately stirs up trouble by paying for funeral flowers, which quickly sets tongues wagging about Theo’s financial situation.

Suspicion grows as Danielle becomes a target

It isn’t long before George starts to wonder whether there could be something far more sinister behind Theo’s death than anyone first thought.

Things escalate dramatically later in the week when Danielle publicly accuses Todd of killing Theo over life insurance money. Mary wastes no time jumping to Todd’s defence in typically outspoken fashion, even joking that if anyone were responsible, it might be her instead.

But the biggest shock comes when Ryan follows Danielle outside and recognises her from the night Theo died, instantly raising fresh doubts about what she may be hiding.

Ryan grows increasingly convinced that Danielle is not telling the full truth and shares his suspicions with Lisa, who quickly brings Danielle in for questioning.

Theo died last month (Credit: ITV)

Summer reveal confirmed as truth begins to unravel

As the investigation intensifies, the date of Theo’s killer reveal is close, with the big moment airing around June or July.

Things move a step closer in Friday’s episode next week (May 29), when a key witness suddenly changes their story and lies to police about where they were on the night of Theo’s death.

From there, flashbacks reveal what really happened and why the truth was hidden for so long, slowly peeling back layers of the mystery surrounding Theo’s final moments.

Speaking about the upcoming reveal, Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks told the Mirror: “It’s later in the summer. We reveal to the audience who it is during late June, July. There’s lots of people you definitely think it could be. It’s a massive story, there’s so many different twists, and there’s so many different offshoots to the story as well. You think you’re watching one thing, and then it diverts into a completely new kind of story territory. It’ll definitely keep people guessing.”

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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