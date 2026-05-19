MAFS UK’s Bradley Skelly issues cryptic statement in wake of ex Shona Manderson’s ‘sexual violation’ claim in damning Panorama documentary

MAFS UK groom Bradley Skelly has spoken out on social media after Panorama aired explosive allegations linked to the Channel 4 dating show.

Bradley was named in the BBC documentary Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight, which aired on Monday night.

His former on screen wife Shona Manderson accused him of “sexual misconduct” during the programme.

Married At First Sight’s Bradley Skelly has broken his silence following Panorama’s investigation into the show (Credit: BBC)

During the documentary, Shona alleged a “boundary was crossed completely” while they were filming the 2023 series.

A statement from Bradley’s lawyers was read out during the BBC investigation, in which he denied the allegations against him.

Now, after initially staying silent online, Bradley has shared a cryptic post on Instagram.

It comes after Security Minister, Dan Jarvis, admitted he is “extremely concerned” by the allegations raised in the documentary.

He also suggested it was “highly likely” police could become involved.

MAFS UK’s Bradley Skelly breaks silence after Panorama

Speaking during Panorama, Shona claimed: “In bed [Bradley and I] were being intimate. Consensual, completely.

“We were having sex and a boundary was crossed completely. My partner came inside me without my consent.

“We had agreed we were pulling out. I was shocked, I was confused. We said that we weren’t doing that.”

Baroness Kennedy, Chair of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, said she believed the alleged incident could amount to a “sexual violation”.

Shona and Bradley were later removed from the experiment after concerns were raised over what experts described as Bradley’s “controlling” behaviour.

In his statement to Panorama, Bradley said through his lawyers that “he understood Shona consented that night”. He also “categorically denies any allegations of sexual misconduct or that he was controlling”.

Shona ‘married’ Bradley on MAFS UK in 2023 (Credit: Channel 4)

Bradley initially remained silent on social media. He has now posted the phrase ‘Amor Fati’ on Instagram.

The Latin expression translates as ‘love of fate’ or ‘love of one’s destiny’.

The phrase, which Bradley reposted rather than wrote himself, is also described as meaning ‘accepting hardship without resentment’.

The full post also read: “When hardship arrives [the mind] tells itself ‘Amor Fati’.

“Not ‘why this’, but ‘what is this shaping in me. What is this trying to teach me?’.

“Fate becomes the sculptor, and you become willing clay.”

Bradley, who worked as a meditation coach during his time on MAFS UK, reshared the post from an account calling itself ‘The Largest Brotherhood of Stoics’.

Security Minister warns of ‘police investigation’ into MAFS UK

Just before Bradley shared the Latin phrase, Security Minister Dan Jarvis was questioned about the Panorama allegations.

As well as Shona’s claims, two unnamed MAFS UK brides alleged in the documentary that they were ‘raped’ by their on screen husbands.

One woman, identified as ‘Lizzie’ to protect her identity, also alleged she was threatened with acid. The men involved deny the allegations.

Minister of State for Security Dan Jarvis is ‘extremely concerned’ (Credit: Cover Images)

Mr Jarvis said he was “extremely concerned” by the claims made during the BBC programme.

“I think it’s highly likely that there will be a referral to the police and it will be a police matter for them to investigate,” he added.

Production company CPL stated it “followed their welfare protocols and took concerns seriously”.

The company also said: “CPL’s welfare system is gold standard and industry leading.”

Channel 4 added that the women involved had given “repeated assurances they felt safe, happy and wanted to continue in the process”.

The broadcaster also said all allegations featured in the documentary are “wholly uncorroborated and disputed”.

Just hours before Panorama aired, Channel 4 confirmed an external investigation into participant welfare had been launched.

Read more: MAFS USA’s Jalyn and Belynda make history as first mother and daughter brides to marry at first sight

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