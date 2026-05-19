Kate Garraway’s ‘guilt’ over new partner following death of husband Derek Draper: ‘It’s not about replacing someone – the grief still exists’

Kate Garraway is reportedly smitten with her new partner – but it’s been claimed she’s struggling with some “guilt” about their romance.

In April, it was reported that Kate was dating broadcaster Liam, who was a friend of her late husband, Derek Draper. Derek sadly died back in January 2024 after suffering serious health complications after contracting Covid-19 in 2020.

Earlier this year, Kate was snapped looking smitten with Liam. He later shed some light on his blossoming relationship with Kate, revealing that there is a “definite spark” between them.

Now, although things are going well for Kate and economist and journalist Liam, Kate is said to “have pangs of guilt” about their romance.

Kate’s new romance comes year after her husband’s death (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway’s ‘guilt’ over romance with new partner

Speaking to Heat, insiders spoke about Kate’s new relationship with Liam. They claimed that “everyone thinks it’s so nice to see her smiling again”.

They also said that Liam has been “a total rock” for Kate. What’s more, their romance has also reportedly got the approval of Kate’s children, Darcey and Billy.

However, the source went on to claim that Kate’s been having feelings of guilt and fear about her new relationship.

“Kate can’t help but have pangs of guilt about it, and fear that there are some unkind people out there with opinions about her life. But her support network have done their best to convince Kate to block out the noise and enjoy what she has,” the insider told the publication.

Liam has known Kate for years (Credit: YouTube)

Kate ‘doesn’t want to hide away’

The source went on: “It’s not about replacing someone – the grief still exists, just alongside the new love Kate has found. It’s become part of a healthy process for her to deal with it all, and everyone in her circle is happy for her. They’re protective, too, because they know it’s not easy.”

They continued: “Kate is being brave and isn’t going to shy away from carrying on the romance in public. She doesn’t want to hide away because there’s no reason to.”

The insider also claimed that Kate hopes to be “an inspiration” to show “that it’s okay to find love again after loss”.

ED! has contacted Kate’s representatives for comment.

I’ve known her for a long time.

Although Kate has yet to speak about her romance with Liam, he addressed their relationship last month. He said on TalkTV: “It’s early days, we’ll see what happens.”

“I’ve known her for a long time. I knew Derek, I was a political commentator. In recent years, for different reasons, we have both become single, against our wishes. So, in recent weeks and months, Kate and I have become good friends.”

Read more: ‘Need their eyes testing!’ Kate Garraway’s new appearance ridiculed on GMB today

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