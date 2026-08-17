Cruz Beckham shares photo with brother Brooklyn as fans rally around amid family feud

Cruz Beckham has shared a childhood photo featuring his estranged older brother Brooklyn. He placed the nostalgic snap among pictures from his family’s latest European holiday.

The surprise inclusion follows speculation that Cruz had taken a swipe at Brooklyn in an egg-cooking TikTok. Followers had linked that earlier clip to Brooklyn’s own food videos. However, Cruz did not state that it was about his brother.

Cruz’s latest post struck a very different note. The childhood picture showed Cruz, Brooklyn and Romeo smiling together while on holiday, years before the Beckham family’s current tensions became public.

Cruz Beckham shared a throwback photo of brother Brooklyn (Credit: Daniel DeSlover/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Cruz Beckham shares throwback with Brooklyn and Romeo

The photo appeared in an Instagram carousel posted by Cruz on Saturday. Other slides showed more recent moments from the Beckhams’ summer trip, including time in Italy with Romeo and a mozzarella-making workshop.

The overall post did not carry a caption. Meanwhile, the picture prompted warm messages from followers. One person commented: “I lost my brother and sister, life is too short! Family is everything! I hope all you guys reconnect, none of all the noise matters.”

Another gushed: “Brooklyn is actually smiling there too… a very sweet photo.”

A third wrote: “That picture, brothers so wonderful.”

It was a notable choice after months in which Brooklyn has not been pictured with Cruz, Romeo or their younger sister Harper. MailOnline reported that Brooklyn blocked parents David and Victoria Beckham on Instagram shortly before Christmas and that his lawyers later asked for communication to take place through legal representatives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

Why is Brooklyn Beckham estranged from his family?

Brooklyn publicly addressed the family rift in a lengthy statement in January. He said: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

He went on to make a series of claims about his parents and their conduct before and during his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz. These included allegations that they had tried to interfere with the couple’s relationship and that Victoria had taken over a first dance he believed had been planned for him and Nicola.

Brooklyn also claimed his wife had been repeatedly disrespected and accused his family of placing their public image ahead of private relationships. He said that he and Nicola wanted “peace, privacy and happiness” in their life together.

His statement also addressed the breakdown between the brothers. Brooklyn claimed Cruz and Romeo had attacked him on social media before blocking him during the previous summer.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola have been estranged from his family for some time (Credit: CraSH/Shutterstock)

Beckhams share separate summer updates

While Cruz was sharing pictures from the family break, Nicola posted her own summer album. It included a photograph of Brooklyn smiling, alongside pictures of flowers and homes.

David and Victoria, meanwhile, have been travelling in Europe with three of their four children. During the trip, they returned to a Portofino hotel they had first visited before their relationship became public.

David wrote on Instagram: “29 years ago we came to Portofino to this hotel before anyone knew we were dating and here we are back again.”

Read more: Victoria Beckham ‘hurt’ as Brooklyn and Nicola ‘plan reunion’ with family

The couple began dating in 1997 and announced their engagement in January 1998. Their return to Portofino offered a reminder of the long relationship at the centre of the Beckham family story, even as the current generation remains divided.

Cruz’s latest album brought the past and present together: recent holiday memories with his family, alongside a childhood moment in which all three Beckham brothers were still posing side by side.

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