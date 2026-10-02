Jane McDonald has confirmed her Cruise with Jane McDonald event will stage its final voyage in 2027.

The 63-year-old singer described next year’s trip as the “third and final time” for the fan cruise. She urged supporters to join her for “one last time” aboard Ambassador Cruise’s flagship, Ambience.

The seven-day farewell runs from September 24 until October 1 2027. It comes more than 25 years after Jane’s breakthrough on The Cruise. She first found fame while working aboard cruise ships.

“This is not a drill,” Jane said in her announcement. She described the 2027 voyage as “a very special final fling together at sea”.

Jane previously recalled passengers staying up until 3am or 4am during an earlier fan sailing. She said those same travellers still appeared at breakfast only hours later.

Jane McDonald shared the news about her final voyage on Friday (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Jane McDonald’s final cruise voyage route and guests

Ambience will leave London Cruise Terminal before visiting Cobh in Ireland, Belfast in Northern Ireland, and Cherbourg in France. Nathan Carter and Mary Mac are due to provide guest entertainment.

Their presence adds country music and drag entertainment to the programme. Scheduled features include the Captain’s Gala Dinner, Baked Alaska Parade and a captain’s cocktail party.

Jane will make special appearances and host games including bingo and quizzes. The ship also offers spa access, a gym, swimming pool and hot tubs. Round-the-clock entertainment is included.

How to book Jane McDonald’s 2027 cruise

According to the website, cabins start at £989 per person for the seven-day trip.

Pre-sale buyers can add the Ambassador Fare for £149 per person. It includes the top Expedition drinks package, gratuities and service charges.

Covered drinks range from spirits and wines to premium teas, coffees and soft drinks.

Pre-sale opens on Friday, October 9 2026, following registration through Jane’s website. General sale begins at 10am on Monday, October 12.

Jane told her fans “this isn’t a drill!” (Credit: Sue Andrews / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Fans gush over Jane McDonald’s news

Fans were over the moon. One person commented on Jane’s post: “Just booked.”

Read more: Jane McDonald opens up about the painful realisation she has had about her future amid grief following tragic losses

Another added: “Can’t wait!”

Someone else commented: “I’m from Ireland, it’s fine I’ll go anywhere with Jane.”

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