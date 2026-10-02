Nicole Scherzinger has revealed a boiling-water burn left her struggling to walk before a Pussycat Dolls concert.

Speaking to The Sun, she described the painful accident before the Düsseldorf show and its blistering aftermath. The injury happened after a vocal steamer spilled shortly before the group performed in Germany.

“I had a pretty bad burn the other day,” the 48-year-old singer said.

Nicole explained that the severe pain left her “shaken”, while the injury made walking and performing difficult. She still took to the stage and tried to prevent concertgoers from noticing what had happened.

Nicole Scherzinger spoke about her burn accident (Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Nicole Scherzinger faced blister treatment on tour

Nicole said the hot water hit her tights and left their pattern visible on the burn. She compared the patterned mark with a tribal tattoo, although some areas remained open.

The physical consequences continued after the performance.

“I looked at the girls and they know how strong I am, but I was shaken because of the stress of the pain. We popped my blisters last night. We’re not popping bottles, we’re popping blisters over here,” Nicole revealed.

Bandmate Ashley Roberts then joked: “PCD Forever, man. You’re going to be scarred for life.”

Nicole agreed that the PCD Forever title, the name of their tour, had acquired a painful new meaning. However, she insisted the show would continue. She said she was also taking antibiotics after strep throat and another infection caused swelling.

Bruises from the group’s demanding choreography added to the physical toll.

The Pussycat Dolls have been on tour (Credit: Lensi Photography)

Pussycat Dolls push through 90-minute arena show

At Birmingham’s Utilita Arena earlier this week, the trio launched their first UK tour in 17 years. The 90-minute production mixes Pussycat Dolls favourites with material from their solo careers.

Their European run sold more than 150,000 tickets before the opening UK date. Further dates were scheduled for Leeds, Liverpool, Dublin, Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester and London.

The comeback has been a long time coming. A planned 2020 arena tour was delayed by Covid.

It was later cancelled following a legal disagreement between Nicole and the group’s founder, Robin Antin.

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