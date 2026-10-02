Christine McGuinness has revealed she remains in the family home with ex-husband Paddy, four years after their split.

Speaking on the Tea Time with Will Njobvu podcast, Christine said the arrangement still works for their family. The former couple continue sharing their Cheshire home, while keeping their personal lives separate outside the property.

They announced their separation in July 2022 after 11 years of marriage. Christine described the arrangement as a modern divorce designed to preserve consistency for their three children.

Christine explained: “We haven’t quite moved on separately because we still live in the same house four years later.”

Christine and Paddy still live together following split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine McGuinness explains their ‘nesting home’

Christine said the arrangement removes the need for regular weekend handovers between separate parental homes.

She said: “It works, I don’t need to be dropping my kids off at daddy’s house for the weekend.”

Christine then called it a Swedish-style approach based around a nesting home.

She continued: “It’s like a Swedish thing, a modern divorce. It’s a nesting home, it doesn’t upset the children.”

Under their version, the children stay based at the property while Christine and Paddy move in and out. That allows work and private time without requiring the children to switch homes repeatedly.

Christine prioritises her children’s routine

Christine said all three children are autistic and find reassurance in a consistent routine. She argued their parents’ separation should not force major changes to the children’s home life.

She said: “I’m not going to upset my children’s life or routine because I want my own space or my own house.”

Christine can stay in hotels while working in London, which gives her space away when required. However, she said there was no rush to create another permanent household or live with somebody else.

She added: “It’s nice, it’s still home with mummy and daddy.”

Christine said she and Paddy do not discuss their new relationships (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Christine and Paddy keep their dating lives separate

Living together has not meant continuing their romantic relationship or sharing every detail of life apart.

Christine and Paddy no longer exchange details about new relationships, after discussing boundaries following their separation.

She said neither now needs updates about the other, provided their dating lives stay outside the home.

In August, it was revealed that Paddy had moved on with publicist Emma Carey.

Christine separately told the Mail she would not bring somebody she dated back to the family property. She said she would wait before taking that step, even if she eventually lived by herself.

Read more: ‘Gorgeous’ Christine McGuinness slips into tiny gold bikini as fans declare her ‘the body of perfection’

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